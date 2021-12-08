Free Fly Apparel Selects Whiplash as Omnichannel Fulfillment Partner

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiplash, a leading nationwide provider of omnichannel fulfillment and logistics services, today announced the successful onboarding of Free Fly Apparel, a performance-clothing brand. The multi-year contract includes services for U.S. direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment and wholesale distribution to specialty retailers.

Founded in 2010, Free Fly Apparel is a digitally native brand and required a 3PL partner with an in-depth understanding of the apparel industry and the ability to create an exceptional fulfilment experience for their customers. "Whiplash provided the perfect balance of having advanced systems that are backed by decades of proven industry expertise. Just like us, they take great pride in what they do. This made Whiplash the ideal partner as our business grows," said Mary-Chelsea Banister, Senior Manager at Free Fly Apparel.

"The exponential increase in supply chain complexity caused by rapid growth in order volume is a common pain point for merchants, especially with the boom in ecommerce sales triggered by COVID-19," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Whiplash. "We have become the go-to partner for fast-growing brands that want the best technology, but also need a partner that understands how to design a solution that accommodates high SKU counts, high volume, and multiple delivery channels."

"Free Fly Apparel has a fast-growing DTC ecommerce operation with many of these customers concentrated in the Southeast. The brand also serves 400 specialty retailers nationwide, with volumes varying from 50 to 2,000 items in a single order," said Caitlin Postel, Business Development Manager at Whiplash. "Both of these channels require fast, efficient fulfillment, and we're able to effectively serve these businesses from the same distribution point."

The account is served from Whiplash's newest Columbus, Ohio distribution center (DC), which opened in May 2021, located in the heart of the Columbus industrial zone. One of two Columbus-area multi-client facilities operated by the 3PL within competitive two-day ground coverage to many major metropolitan areas, the 261,400 square foot omnichannel-ready facility offers the full complement of order fulfillment services, value-added services, and is equipped with autonomous mobile robots.

"We love the simplicity of the Whiplash ecommerce platform, and how easy it's been to train our staff on it for better insight into our operation. We've also been impressed with how Whiplash has looked to the long-term, mitigating issues with scaling and preparing for the new normal following the pandemic," Banister concluded.

About Whiplash

Whiplash is a leading direct-to-consumer fulfillment and retail logistics provider, including end-to-end customer care, transportation, distribution, and value-added warehouse services. Its high-performance operations are supported by its namesake ecommerce platform and a suite of advanced technology solutions, enabling the multi-channel connectivity required by the retail supply chains of today and tomorrow. Operating 19 distribution centers nationwide across more than 7.2 million square feet of space in addition to its international partner network, Whiplash brings emerging and established brands the scale and vision they need to grow and succeed. For more information, visit: https://whiplash.com/.

About Free Fly Apparel

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Free Fly Apparel is an adventurous outdoor apparel company specializing in the use of breathable, odor-resistant bamboo fabric to create comfortable, innovative performance wearables. Each product is a badge of adventure, fun, casual spirit, timelessness and innovation. For more information, visit https://freeflyapparel.com/.

