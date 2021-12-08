IntegriChain Presents Annual Customer Awards to Paratek, Agile, AVEO, Moderna, Apellis, and Novartis

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced its annual customer awards to innovators and visionaries in market access and commercialization. The company awards included Market Access Visionary Award to Paratek Pharmaceuticals , Lighthouse Award to Agile Therapeutics , Zero to Launch Award to AVEO Oncology , the Launch Innovator Award to Moderna , and the Patient and Channel Data Trailblazer to Apellis Pharmaceuticals . An individual award, the ICyte Power User Award, was presented to Jane Daly, Manager of Demand Management at Novartis Pharmaceuticals .

(PRNewsfoto/IntegriChain)

"We are thrilled to celebrate the success and vision of our customers, Life Sciences groundbreakers who share our mission to help patients start and stay on therapy," said IntegriChain Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Leininger . "We are very proud to have meaningful partnerships with our innovative customers as we continue to enhance and expand the unified ICyte data and analytics platform for commercialization and market access, and we are thrilled to highlight and honor the outstanding impact on patients – and even the world! – being made by these outstanding companies and the critical therapies they offer."

Market Access Visionary: Paratek

As Paratek worked toward the launch of NUZYRA®, a new antibiotic, it was important to the team to have consolidation of its market access and commercialization efforts. As such, they selected the unified ICyte Platform for Channel Data, Contracts and Pricing and Gross-to-Net. They also assisted IntegriChain as a customer-partner in the piloting of the Customer Success program.

Lighthouse Award: Agile

As Agile Therapeutics readied to launch Twirla®, its weekly birth control patch, the Market Access and Finance teams were early adopters of ICyte Channel, Contracts and Pricing, and Gross-to-Net products. Throughout their launch readiness process and beyond, Agile was a collaborative partner with IntegriChain to optimize success of launch and commercialization in women's health.

Zero to Launch: AVEO Oncology

AVEO launched FOTIVDA® for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma earlier this year. They rapidly readied for launch with limited resources, partnering with IntegriChain to ensure they were day-1 ready.

Launch Innovator Award: Moderna

Moderna's ability to develop and launch its COVID-19 vaccine literally changed the world. They partnered with IntegriChain for launch-readiness Advisory Services as well as Government Pricing and State Pricing Transparency, in support of future commercial launch.

Patient and Channel Data Trailblazer Award: Apellis

Apellis launched EMPAVELI for rare disease, relying on IntegriChain for both Patient and Channel data. IntegriChain has valued immensely the input from the Apellis team to improve and innovate ICyte data products.

ICyte Power User 2021: Jane Daly, Novartis

IntegriChain named Jane Daly, Manager, Demand Management, for Novartis as the ICyte Power User for 2021. Throughout the year, Daly was a consistently engaged user on the ICyte data and analytics platform and with IntegriChain's Customer Support team, partnering on innovation and new enhancements to ICyte.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, Jennifer@sagestrat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IntegriChain