iVention Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Meet Customer Demand for Data-Engineered Scientific Workflows

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that iVention , maker of a powerful Laboratory Execution System (iLES), has joined the Tetra Partner Network to meet customer requirements that all of their scientific data be engineered, liquid, and actionable so that they can accelerate delivery of life-saving medicines.

"Customers are at the heart of everything we do at TetraScience. To prepare data for data science and machine learning, customers first need the data extracted from multiple vendor products, and the data must then be centralized, contextualized and harmonized," says Alan Millar, VP of Business Development for the Tetra Partner Network. "iVention is a rapidly-growing provider of innovative informatics solutions. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with such a future-looking company to help customers achieve the data innovations they most need."

iLES combines LIMS, LES, ELN, and SDMS capabilities in a single platform that is 100% web based and can be deployed from the cloud and used on any device, including mobile. As a Tetra Partner, iVention can amplify scientific data value for customers through the Tetra Data Platform (TDP) - the industry's only R&D focused, vendor-agnostic, and cloud-native platform.

"We share TetraScience's vision to unlock and connect scientific data and are delighted that, through this partnership, iVention can bring even more value to our customers," says Oscar Kox, CEO, iVention. "By joining the Tetra Partner Network, iVention can continue to focus on developing valuable capabilities within our informatics products while also improving the efficiency of our customers' scientific applications and workflows."

Through open collaboration, the Tetra Partner Network functions as the only industry-wide catalyst to replatform scientific data to the cloud as a customer's first step in the journey to a digital lab. Integrating iLES with TDP allows data to flow from laboratory instruments to iLES through productionized integrations, allowing customers to focus on science rather than data formatting.

"In order to unlock the potential of life science R&D labs and dramatically accelerate discovery, we must capitalize on the power of AI and data science. A precondition to enabling these capabilities is moving the industry away from a legacy data model of silos and point-to-point integrations to a native and unified cloud-based data paradigm," explains Patrick Grady, Chief Executive Officer, TetraScience. "Our partnership with iVention is an example of what can be done to enable the life sciences industry to accelerate discoveries that can help improve lives."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About iVention

iVention provides iLES as a Cloud Based Laboratory Automation Platform. Tightly integrated, state of the art Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management Software (SDMS) and Collaboration solutions to customers across multiple industries. Please visit www.ivention.nl and https://hs.iles.cloud/en/the-iles-platform

