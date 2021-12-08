MOBI Reveals Powerful Smart Video Doorbell

Offering flexible mounting options and two-power solutions, the MOBI Video Doorbell is simple to install, easy to use, and luxury-grade surveillance at a fraction of the cost.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBI Technologies Inc., a leader in smart home security systems today, revealed the company's Video Doorbell is now available through getmobi.com , Amazon and Walmart. This powerful video doorbell is compatible with the rest of the MOBI Smart Home line of products and sells for a much lower cost compared to other brands' video doorbells. The MOBI Video Doorbell is perfect for homeowners, renters, property managers - anyone who wants their loved ones and property protected from the outside in.

A Flexible Solution for Homeowners, Renters, and Businesses

The MOBI Video Doorbell can be screwed into a wall for a more secure and long-term mounting option for homeowners and businesses. Renters or anyone who wants a less permanent attachment solution can conveniently adhere the MOBI Video Doorbell to any wall using double-sided tape for a damage-free monitoring solution.

In addition to providing versatile installation options, the MOBI Video Doorbell also provides two unique power options. Utilizing the long-lasting battery option offers a full six months of use from a single day of charging. The hardwired alternative allows consumers to effortlessly connect the MOBI Video Doorbell to their existing doorbell for a continuous power supply while maintaining the classic doorbell sound.

Full Coverage Security System

With the MOBI Smart App, customers can easily access their video doorbell on the go and receive motion alerts and notifications. The MOBI Smart App also allows individuals to expand their home security system with additional products from the MOBI Smart Home line. Using MOBI Multi-Purpose Monitoring Cameras indoors in addition to MOBI's Smart Door & Window Sensor with the MOBI Video Doorbell offers consumers an advanced home security solution at a fraction of the price of competitors.

MOBI Smart Doorbell features include:

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Expandable with more than 100 cameras and smart home devices

Perfect HD indoor and outdoor Video monitoring with up to 40ft IR Night Vision

Instant motion alerts with human filtering

Two-way audio for accessible communication

Flexible installation options including renter-friendly two-sided tape

Long-lasting rechargeable battery with hardwiring option

Can be used with existing chime or with the MOBI Smart Doorbell Digital Chime

No subscription requirements

Viewable from anywhere with the MOBI Smart app

Ability to record, playback, and share for fee when using a MicroSD card

Option to record and store with available cloud-based service

100% U.S. based customer support

Premium Quality at an Affordable Price

Video monitoring is an essential tool for both homes and businesses. However, home monitoring devices are often over-priced and therefore not available to the everyday consumer. The MOBI Smart Doorbell offers a combination of ease of use, and a high-quality design, all at a consumer-friendly price point.

Setting up the MOBI Video Doorbell is easy - customers connect to Wi-Fi, install in front of a door, and view activity directly from their phone! This advanced technology allows users to keep an eye on their home or business from anywhere in the world.

"With our Video Doorbell, we are proud to introduce an affordable and highly reliable form of home monitoring to the market. We designed the MOBI Video Doorbell in such a way that it works not only for homeowners but also for renters, and even college students living on campus." - said David Naghi, CEO and President of MOBI Technologies, Inc.

With a continuously growing line of home monitoring products at consumer-friendly prices, MOBI continues to be the go-to provider of home health technology that provides security and peace of mind to families across the country.

MOBI Video Doorbell is now available for purchase at getmobi.com , Walmart, and Amazon at an MSRP of $99.99 - $129.99.

About MOBI Technologies, Inc.

MOBI Technologies Inc. is a consumer health and home electronics brand committed to elevating the consumer experience around digital living and wellness monitoring for all ages. Through intuitive, easy-to-use solutions and Home Health Tech kits, MOBI inspires smart living while catering to comfort when you need to manage and monitor vitals.

Explore all the ways in which MOBI can assist you and your family with personalized, dependable devices and reasonably priced assistance monitoring services. Get more information about smart home developments at getmobi.com .

