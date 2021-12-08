PetHonesty Names Pet Industry Veteran Daniel Horner as Vice President of Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetHonesty, a trusted leader in premium pet health products and a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, today announced it has named Daniel B. Horner as Vice President of Sales.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan to PetHonesty and are excited to gain an executive of such caliber," said Ben Arneberg, PetHonesty CEO. "He has a proven ability to develop initiatives that lead to revenue growth. Dan's reputation as a team player, combined with his relationships in the pet industry, will prove invaluable as we continue building a leading omnichannel brand in pet supplements."

A 30-year pet industry veteran with a focus on pet consumables, Mr. Horner comes to PetHonesty after 15 years at Freshpet, where he was a founding member and most recently served as Vice President, Pet Channel, helping to scale the company across the globe. Prior to Freshpet, Mr. Horner held multifunctional roles at The Meow Mix Company and Ralston Purina. He holds a B.S. in Business Communications from DePauw University.

"I am delighted to join this thriving company that is dedicated to improving the lives of pets through science-backed, natural products," said Mr. Horner. "I look forward to being part of the PetHonesty team as we focus on providing many healthy, joyful years of companionship to pet parents across the country."

About PetHonesty

PetHonesty is a trusted leader in premium pet health products. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company provides a natural and noticeable boost to pet health through natural, science-backed products that demonstrate effectiveness pet parents can truly see. PetHonesty's products are formulated to help address a plethora of common pet ailments, including immobility, digestive issues, and allergies. The company's world-class customer service provides personalized guidance and education to help light the way to more joyful, healthy years for pets and pet parents. PetHonesty products are available via its website as well as through Amazon and Chewy. For more information, please visit www.pethonesty.com.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since its founding in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

