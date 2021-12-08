Philadelphia Ballet and Cigna to Present George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® for 26th Year

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Ballet, in partnership with Cigna Corporation, a global health service company, is pleased to announce the return of one of Philadelphia's favorite holiday classics with the presentation of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®. Cigna, a long-standing supporter of the Philadelphia Ballet since the 1995/1996 season, is once again this year's presenting sponsor of this beloved holiday tradition and The Official Health Insurance Sponsor.

Performances will run December 10-21, 2021 at the Academy of Music, with special $10 ticket prices for opening night that are sold out. Tickets for remaining performances start at $25.

"While each season of the Philadelphia Ballet brings supportive patrons, talented performers, and an exciting spirit together in our city, this season, in particular, is a special one," said Edgar Miranda, Cigna's Pennsylvania market president. "The arts not only enrich our lives and our local community, it also provides us an opportunity to celebrate and connect with each other. We couldn't be prouder to once again be a part of this exciting production."

This December's The Nutcracker® has some exciting role debuts for the company and will also feature Jermel Johnson reprising the roles he is famous for -- Cavalier, Mother Ginger, Tea, and Drosselmeier, in his final season as a member of the company.

"The holiday season in Philadelphia would not be the same without the Ballet's presentation of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® and our partnership with Cigna," said Angel Corella, Artistic Director and Shelly Power, Executive Director. "The return to the Academy of Music for the first time since March 2020 signifies the city getting closer to a post-COVID normal. With 24 performances, The Nutcracker will help bring more life and activity to Center City, with more than 40,000 people expected to attend performances during December."

The health and wellness of the community is paramount to Cigna, Philadelphia Ballet, and the Kimmel Cultural Campus, and together, are implementing health and safety policies and procedures to best protect its patrons.

There will be a special sensory-friendly performance on December 27 at noon for families with family members who have special needs and young children under 5. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.philadelphiaballet.org.

About Philadelphia Ballet

Founded in 1963 by Barbara Weisberger, a protégé of George Balanchine, Philadelphia Ballet is one of the nation's premier ballet companies and a true cultural treasure of Philadelphia. Furthering a nearly sixty-year artistic lineage in Philadelphia, Artistic Director Angel Corella leads an ensemble of 45 dancers from around the world and an ever-evolving repertoire of classic and contemporary works. Executive Director Shelly Power spearheads development and strategic plans to strengthen and expand the company's presence and impact locally, nationally, and internationally. Recognized as one of the top ten ballet companies in the United States, Philadelphia Ballet's 30-member Board of Trustees is led by local business leader and philanthropist David F. Hoffman. In addition to its performances on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, Philadelphia Ballet serves more than 30,000 individuals across the region every year with hands-on arts education and engagement activities brought to children and adults alike regardless of ability or socioeconomic background. The School of Philadelphia Ballet offers the highest caliber dance education of any program in the Greater Philadelphia area. For more, visit philadelphiaballet.org or connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

Philadelphia Ballet is supported in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community & Economic Development and receives support from The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

