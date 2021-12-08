Sagepoint Senior Living Services Earns Title of Best Nursing Home

LA PLATA, Md., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Sagepoint Senior Living Services has received a five-star rating from U.S. News & World Report.

Sagepoint is Southern Maryland's only nonprofit nursing home. Now it is also one of only 38 Maryland nursing homes to earn a five-star rating for 2021, out of 226 facilities that were rated by the national publication — making it one of the Best Nursing Homes in the state.

This year involved an even more rigorous evaluation process than ever before. Each facility is now judged based on COVID-19 protocol and safety measures. Sagepoint reported higher than average vaccination percentages across all categories, with 100% staff COVID-19 vaccination and 98% resident vaccination rate.

A wide range of standard performance metrics were also taken into consideration. Sagepoint excelled in both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. This included better than average ratings for factors related to hospitalization and the ability to promote and maintain self-care.

The high marks achieved are a testament to Sagepoint's long-standing commitment to high quality, compassionate care. "It's great to once again this year be acknowledged for the dedication and compassion that the Sagepoint staff delivers to those we serve, the most vulnerable — the elderly and disabled," says Andrea Dwyer, Sagepoint President and CEO, "Our entire team works tirelessly to ensure a safe and positive environment for our seniors."

In the months following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing home elderly across the nation were at increased vulnerability. Sagepoint was able to act quickly to institute effective protocol like routine testing — ahead of state mandates. "Nobody knew the best practices at that time," reflects Dwyer, "But the safety of our residents was always our number one priority."

Receiving this title continues Sagepoint's legacy of top senior care in Southern Maryland. Other noteworthy titles earned in 2020 include placing in the top 5 Nursing Homes by Newsweek and being named Reader's Choice for Senior Care by Southern Maryland News.

About Sagepoint Senior Living Services

Sagepoint Senior Living Services is a non-profit organization, headquartered in La Plata, MD. Sagepoint has been providing excellent care and trusted advice to seniors and their families in Southern Maryland for almost 50 years. Today we continue to grow in service and offer an unmatched breadth of trusted care solutions. To learn more, visit www.SagepointCare.org.

