Sayollo Launches Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) in-game Marketplace gComm and Selects Verte's Technology to Enable its ecommerce Ecosystem This Partnership allows gamers to purchase products without leaving the game

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel-based in-game advertising firm Sayollo has established the industry's first in-game shopping platform, GComm, short for Gaming Commerce. gComm allows consumers to buy products without leaving the games by transforming the native game environment into a storefront. and will allow retailers to offer their products to the Gen Z audience worldwide.

"With Verte's technology, gamers can now liveshop within the game allowing them not to miss a thing"

"gComm turns every mobile game into an online storefront that enables DTC brands an end-to-end, in-game marketing journey from awareness to conversion all in the same game," said Sayollo Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Attias.

To enable their ecommerce efforts Sayollo has selected Verte, a cloud-based supply chain platform powered by AI that provides easy integrations to connect the dots between marketplaces, platforms, and 3PL's. Verte empowers brands and retailers -- from small-and-medium to large enterprises -- to grow and connect their online selling channels, automate product listing, inventory management, and establish full commerce visibility. Verte's proprietary technology is backed by blockchain, ensuring that data is kept secure and in the right hands.

"In order to capture every revenue opportunity, brands are recognizing the need to be on multiple selling channels and they need the ability to integrate those channels for a frictionless, more personalized customer experience. Gaming is no exception and with Verte's technology, gamers can now live shop within the game allowing them not to miss a thing " said Verte's Founding Partner and CTO, Shlomi Amouyal

Sayollo co-founder and CCO Eitan Norel added, "With this partnership, we are able to bring both communities - game publishers and DTC brands together as the ultimate destination for commerce in the mobile game space."

About Verte

Verte is a leading cloud-based supply chain platform powered by AI, designed to help omnichannel retailers compete at the next level.

Verte's proprietary technology is the "supply chain that thinks" – We enable retailers to manage all back-end e-commerce operations in one place, with a network of warehouses, advanced warehouse technology, management software, and inventory tracking - underpinned by AI. We deliver an "operating system" that offers speed, flexibility and intelligence to partners, providing one of the most advanced supply chain systems for retailers.

The platform empowers retailers to become smarter and more competitive through data forecasting and transparency.

