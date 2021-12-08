Southern Scripts Launches Enhanced Website

NATCHITOCHES, La., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Scripts, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) known for its transparent pass-through approach, today announced the launch of an updated website with a refreshed look and enhanced functionality.

"The new site more accurately and dynamically presents our company's unique approach and offerings." LeAnn C. Boyd , CEO

"The new site more accurately and dynamically presents our company's unique approach and offerings," says LeAnn C. Boyd, Southern Scripts President and CEO. "It also reflects an updated Southern Scripts brand and brings us up to date with current website design trends."

The primary goal of the new site design is to improve the user experience, offering greater accessibility, increased convenience and more resources for members and clients alike. The new site will make it easier than ever for users to learn about Southern Scripts' comprehensive array of innovative pharmacy benefit services and solutions.

"We created this website to support our role as the leading disruptor in the PBM industry," adds Jennifer Lahtinen, VP of Growth at Southern Scripts. "Since inception, we have sought to push boundaries and shatter ceilings. The enriched website will function as a resourceful tool, putting the power of information at the fingertips of our clients and members we serve."

About Southern Scripts

Built on the foundation of transparency and pass-through pricing, Southern Scripts is a leading full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) offering innovative solutions that generate meaningful savings for employers. Southern Scripts enables complete plan customization to achieve maximum cost savings, decreased risk and optimum versatility in plan design to achieve true patient-centered clinical care at the lowest net cost.

