Theator Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups Theator recognized for achievements in setting new standards for Surgical Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Theator to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"We are singularly focused on redefining routine video capture and analysis as the new gold standard in surgical care," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-Founder of Theator. "Every unrecorded procedure is a lost opportunity to derive insights for surgeons, bolster institutional understanding for entire hospital departments and systems. Such data is crucial if we are to eliminate variability and disparity in surgical care."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Theator is making routine video capture and analysis the new standard of care in surgery, heightening awareness of the transformative impact that data-driven analytics, based on an entirely new category of previously untapped and under-utilized surgical data, can have on informing surgical decision-making. Theator's Surgical Intelligence platform leverages advanced AI and computer vision technology to automatically record, de-identify, and transform unstructured surgical video footage into actionable insights. For the first time, surgeons can now review and assess surgeries they've performed within minutes of completion, enabling departments, medical institutions, and entire hospital systems to deliver improved outcomes. Theator has partnered with leading medical institutions, including Mayo Clinic, McGill University Health Centre, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital), and leading surgical societies such as the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES).

2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:

Unicorns : 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).

Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.

Global representation : 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year's winners are based in 18 countries, including China , Israel , Nigeria , Germany , Argentina , and New Zealand .

Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year's Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Theator

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, with an innovative platform built for surgeons by surgeons to create actionable and accessible surgical data and use it to comprehensively analyze patient outcomes. By making routine video capture and analysis the standard of care in surgery, Theator improves surgical decision-making, boosting surgeon performance and the quality of patient care. Theator is partnering with leading surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world. For more information, visit https://theator.io/.

