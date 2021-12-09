Bank of America Chicago Marathon to Welcome Back a Field of 40,000 Participants in 2022 Runners Raised $21.4 Million in 2021; Runners Can Make an Impact in 2022 by Joining a Charity Team

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced the field for the 2022 event is set to return to 40,000 participants after hosting a smaller field in 2021. Runners who entered the non-guaranteed entry drawing for the 2022 race will be notified of their selection status today. Individuals still interested in participating can secure their place in the field by joining an official charity team. Since 2002, the Charity Program has generated more than $265 million for local, national and global causes, including $21.4 million raised by runners in 2021. The 44th running of the race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

"Today, we celebrate the commitment made by our newest field of competitors, alongside the continued dedication and support of our volunteers, spectators and community members," said Carey Pinkowski, Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director. "The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has always been the people's race. They helped to create the tradition and they will be a part of the comeback as we embark on the next chapter in the event's history."

Runners who received an entry through the drawing will join those who guaranteed their entry into the race during the six-week application window. Guaranteed entries include Bank of America Chicago Marathon and Shamrock Shuffle legacy finishers, time qualifiers, international tour group participants, charity runners and those who deferred or cancelled entries from a previous event.

Runners who did not receive an entry through the drawing can still sign up through the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program. The 2022 Charity Program includes 170 nonprofit organizations raising funds related to 10 cause categories, including education, youth development, health care and social services. Runners who register to run with an official charity at this time are required to raise a minimum of $1,750. For a list of official charities and information on how to register by joining a charity team, go to chicagomarathon.com/charity.

The 2022 event will build on the success seen in 2021, when the race welcomed 26,109 participants across the finish line in Grant Park as the first Abbott World Marathon Major in the United States since 2019. Race officials are working closely with the City of Chicago, including the Chicago Department of Public Health, to produce a safe and enjoyable experience for event attendees and the Chicago community. Health and safety guidelines for the 2022 event will be shared in the months before the race.

For the latest event updates, registered participants and community members are encouraged to visit the Event FAQ which is available at chicagomarathon.com.

About the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class elite field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. In advance of the race, a two-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicagomarathon.com.

