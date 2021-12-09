Big Ten Conference Creates Sports Data and Analytics Department

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren announced the formation of the Sports Data and Analytics Department, which will focus on collecting, synthesizing, and utilizing data and analytics for all areas of the organization. This department is charged with generating insights and driving new opportunities for the conference.

Jessica Palermo, a 13-year veteran of the Big Ten Conference, has been promoted to Vice President, Sports Data Management & Analytics and will lead this emerging initiative. Palermo will be tasked with building the vision and strategy for the business verticals associated with the conference.

Kerry Kenny, a 14-year veteran of the Big Ten Conference, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Television, Media Analytics and Emerging Platforms where he will manage a comprehensive set of media rights agreements between the conference and its four major media partners – Big Ten Network, CBS, ESPN, and FOX. Kenny will oversee the infusion of consumption trends and metrics for media and television data.

Nate Schnader joined the Big Ten Conference in 2020 and has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Schnader currently leads the transformation of how technology and data science integrates into the conference. He will steer all efforts in the creation of new interactive experiences centered around innovation, data and analytics with a focus on accessibility.

"Data and Analytics will serve as an integral part of the Big Ten Conference," said Warren. "We have a bold vision to create competitive advantages by pairing innovative ideas and cutting-edge technology with world-class talent. Our new Sports Data and Analytics Department will help us reach fans of today and tomorrow, transcend geographic borders, and create new mediums for engagement."

Palermo, in her 13th year at the Big Ten Conference, previously served as the Big Ten Chief of Staff, Innovation and Operations. In this role, she managed internal and external operations for the league working closely with member institutions and Big Ten partners. Additionally Palermo served as the primary liaison to the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors. She also directed the conference's first men's basketball tournaments located in Washington, D.C., and New York City, and was tasked with leading the opening of the Big Ten New York City office. Palermo received her undergraduate degree from Edgewood College and her Master of Professional Studies from Georgetown University.

Kenny, in his 14th year at the Big Ten Conference, serves as a member of the conference's senior leadership team and oversees the Television Administration department. In addition, Kenny leads the conference's football, basketball, and Olympic scheduling efforts and provides strategy and counsel to the Commissioner and member institutions on future media rights agreements. Kenny received his undergraduate degree from Lafayette College where he was member of the Men's Varsity Basketball program.

Schnader joined the Big Ten Conference in 2020 as a member of its senior leadership team to lead digital transformation, information technology, and security operations. He is responsible for outlining and implementing the technological vision, strategy, and resources to serve the business needs of the Big Ten Conference. Prior to joining the Big Ten Conference, Schnader was a Principal at Charles River Associates where he led high-profile matters pertaining to digital forensics, incident response, and cyber security. Schnader received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University Bloomington.

Big Ten Conference (bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men's ice hockey and men's and women's lacrosse since 2013.

View original content:

SOURCE Big Ten Conference