DaVita's North American Operations Now Powered by 100% Renewable Energy Health care provider marks milestone by expanding its renewable commitment to its global operations

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. became the first kidney care provider to completely power its North American operations with renewable energy.

DaVita achieved this goal, which it set in 2019, by contracting with Longroad Energy on two virtual power purchase agreements (PPAs) to construct a wind farm and a solar farm in Texas. DaVita's share of the projects have generated as much renewable energy as the amount of electricity used by its North American operations.1,2

"We are ambitious and purposeful in our approach to environmental stewardship," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita. "As we celebrate this milestone towards a more sustainable Village, we're encouraged to continue the work. That's why we're expanding our renewable commitment across our global operations, helping to create healthy communities around the world."

In expanding this commitment, DaVita now strives to be 100% renewable across its global operations by 2025.

DaVita is part of the U.S. health care sector, which accounts for approximately 10% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. Investments in energy efficiency as well as cleaner forms of energy, such as wind and solar, are growing in popularity as health care providers seek to reduce emissions.

Since announcing its initial renewable energy goal in 2019, DaVita has made several strides toward reducing its carbon footprint, including:

Reducing the amount of carbon used per dialysis treatment by 19%, compared to a 2015 baseline 3

Installing more than 320 building management systems to optimize energy use

Upgrading over 1,200 dialysis centers with energy-efficient LED lighting

Diverting more than 673,706 pounds of electronic waste from landfills since 2015 and over 6,360,182 pounds of construction waste from landfills since 2018

Certifying its newest business office as LEED Platinum

Additionally, DaVita set an environmental stewardship goal to reduce carbon emissions by 50% as part of its broader 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. To learn more about this and other ESG focus areas, visit DaVita's ESG Reporting Hub.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, except as may be otherwise required by law.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,822 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 333 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

1 Measured by expected annual energy production of both projects.

2 As of June 1, 2021

3 As of December 31, 2020

