Fieger Files $100 Million Suits Against Oxford School District Officials

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally known attorney Geoffrey Fieger will hold a press conference today at 11:00 a.m. today at his law offices located at 19390 West Ten Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48075. He will discuss the filing of two $100 Million lawsuits against the Oxford Community School District and various school employees as a result of the massacre on November 30, 2021. The suits are filed on behalf of a child who was shot in the neck during the rampage, and her sister who was next to her when she was shot. Photo ops will be available with the parents.

