First National Realty Partners Expands Leasing Team

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce two key additions to their Leasing Team: Mr. David Roth and Mr. Alessandro Randazzo.

David is joining the company as Vice President of Leasing and will be responsible for overseeing over 3 million square feet of several retail properties in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Prior to joining FNRP, Mr. Roth was most recently the Director of Leasing at Kin Properties. He began his career in 2008 leasing grocery-anchored centers around the country for Phillips Edison and Co. and has since worked at both public REITS and private developers in the open-air retail space. David will be based in Boca Raton, FL.

Alessandro will be joining the company on December 15th as Director of Leasing. Alessandro will be responsible for overseeing over 1.2 million square feet of several retail properties in the Northeast.

Prior to joining FNRP, Randazzo was most recently at MCB Real Estate. Prior to MCB, Alessandro served as Vice President at Metro Commercial Real Estate, Inc. where he began his career in 2015. Alessandro will be based in Moorestown, NJ.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have David and Alessandro join FNRP's leasing team," said Fred Battisti, Managing Director of Leasing at FNRP. "David has entrenched himself in the retailer and broker communities and has deep relationships in the industry. He is going to oversee our Southeast Region and focus on some of our recent key acquisitions and box redevelopments. Alessandro is going to handle the Northeast for us where he has spent his entire career. His network of brokers and retailers alike will be paramount in our success in the region and beyond. Having them both on board will allow us to scale our leasing team to support our portfolio as it quickly surpasses $1B."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional-quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

