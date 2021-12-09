Four Inc. Redefining Federal IT Aggregation

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. a small business, announced today that it has launched a Federal IT Aggregation Solutions Platform.

Unlike any other federal distributor, Four Inc.'s new boutique approach will redefine Federal IT Aggregation through strategic alignment of OEMs, partners, and service providers, creating a new government channel platform to grow federal sales.

The federal government requires a solution-based perspective to solve complex IT challenges, moving workloads securely and efficiently to the cloud and to deliver critical IT in support of their missions.

"This is a whole new way of thinking," said Jeff Nolan, Four Inc.'s co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Four Inc.'s innovative platform will align IT products with an ecosystem of complementary OEM's, Service Providers and VARs. We believe by establishing strategic channel relationships across products, partners and services with "like-minded" organizations it will not only enhance one another's federal solutions but accelerate growth."

Four Inc.'s Federal IT Aggregation Solutions Platform includes key elements such as foundational operational business infrastructure, government contract access, partner alignment, and Four's experienced sales organization and IT acquisition financing solutions.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a small business and has worked with over 100 technology companies and 80 partners to help structure and execute major complex transactions. Four Inc. has evolved over the last 15 years from a creative finance partner to a trusted small business contract reseller leveraged by OEMs and the partner community. Four Inc.'s federal experience, channel relationships and sales acumen makes them the go-to partner to help technology companies navigate through the federal channel ecosystem.

