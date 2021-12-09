Fyfe North America and Fyfe Europe Join Forces with ClockSpring|NRI

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClockSpring|NRI, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), today announced the acquisition of the Fyfe® North America and Fyfe® Europe business from Aegion Corporation. Fyfe designs and manufactures fiber-reinforced polymer ("FRP") systems for strengthening, repairing, and restoring civil and commercial structures and water transmission pipelines.

ClockSpring|NRI is shaping the future of critical infrastructure through innovative composites, valves, and concrete solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Clock Spring Company, Inc.)

Fyfe is recognized around the world as the pioneer of the FRP structural strengthening market and its industry-leading Tyfo solutions broaden the infrastucture markets we serve

Fyfe, founded in 1988 to strengthen deficient bridge columns in California using aerospace composite materials, today holds numerous patents for the use of composites in the Civil and Structural strengthening market.

"Fyfe's focus on the civil, structural and water transmission pipeline markets is a strong complement to the ClockSpring|NRI critical infrastructure solutions portfolio," noted Frank Firsching, CEO of ClockSpring|NRI. "Fyfe is recognized around the world as the pioneer of the FRP structural strengthening market and its industry leading Tyfo® solutions broaden the infrastructure markets we serve."

Mark Brand, the current General Manager of Fyfe, will join the ClockSpring|NRI Executive Leadership Team as President of the Fyfe Division and will report directly to Mr. Firsching.

"By joining ClockSpring|NRI Fyfe North America and Fyfe Europe are now part of a composites-centric organization that can continue to bring Fyfe maintenance and rehabilitation solutions to our valued customers," stated Mr. Brand. "We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and work with our best-in-industry trained network of Certified Applicators to deliver the highest-quality installation of Fyfe materials."

In February 2019, Wind Point simultaneously acquired and merged Clock Spring Company, Inc. and Neptune Research, LLC. The combined company was renamed ClockSpring|NRI. Subsequently, Milliken Infrastructure Solutions was added to the platform in June 2019, extending technical capabilities in sewer, water and wastewater applications. Frank Firsching joined as CEO in March 2020.

Alex Washington, Managing Director at Wind Point Partners, commented, "Fyfe is a business that we had on our radar from the very beginning. It is a perfect fit for our family of infrastructure solutions, including a strong complement to our GeoTree concrete polymer and RenewWrap products. We look forward to supporting the next phase of growth."

FyfeAsia and Fibrwrap remain part of Aegion Corporation.

About ClockSpring|NRI

ClockSpring|NRI is shaping the future of critical infrastructure through innovative composites, valves, concrete, and civil/structural solutions and associated engineering support and training services. ClockSpring|NRI solutions are delivered via the CSNRI, GeoTree, Advanced Valve Technologies, and Fyfe brands and are used to construct, maintain, strengthen, protect, and rehabilitate oil, gas, and water pipelines, natural gas distribution lines, high-consequence industrial pipework, tanks, storm and sanitation assets, and civil/structural assets. ClockSpring|NRI solutions are safer and more sustainable, highly-engineered, easy to install, cost- effective to deploy, and durable for decades. www.cs-nri.com

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well- positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019. www.windpointpartners.com .

Fyfe® and Tyfo® are registered trademarks of FyfeFRP, LLC

Fibrwrap® is a registered trademark of Aegion Corporation

Media Contacts:

Ron Liberman, Wind Point Partners

Phone: 312-255-4812

Email: rliberman@wppartners.com



Emma Ardley-Batt, ClockSpring|NRI and Fyfe

+44 7957 633494

ebatt@cs-nri.com

