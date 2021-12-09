Insite360 Selects Eseye For Connectivity Solutions

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insite360, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root, has signed a new partnership agreement with Eseye, enhancing our customers' ability to connect their sites to Insite360 services. The industry-leading fueling and retail operations software platform from Insite360, combined with Eseye's simple connectivity solutions, enables customers to unlock the power of a connected site wherever the data lives - in the store, on the forecourt, or underground - to drive operational efficiencies and maximize uptime.

Edge360 from Insite360 and Eseye unlocks the data stored inside individual devices at retail fueling sites to drive operational efficiencies and maximize uptime.

Today, valuable customer data is locked inside individual devices at retail fueling sites. Mixed vendor environments, lack of universal connectivity, and brittle networking at these sites further complicates retrieving this data. Insite360 and Eseye enable customers to access and use this data with a single device, the Edge360. This offering combines ease-of-installation with multi-modal communications and redundancy needed in any deployment. With thousands of Edge360s already in market, Insite360 offers a highly robust connectivity option for customers globally.

"We have heard from our customers that their data is locked within the site. Our recently enhanced Edge360 combines Insite360's software logic with Eseye's physical connectivity capabilities to create an all-in-one connectivity solution. Our partnership with Eseye allows us to optimize uptime and avoid unnecessary disruption to customer operations," said Gilles Mepossi Noutcha, Head of Strategic Growth for Insite360.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephen Stewart, SVP Customer Success at Eseye, said, "Insite360 is revolutionizing the site connectivity experience for retailers who expect a reliable and seamless deployment. With our integrated connectivity and IoT applications, Eseye has enabled Insite360 to deliver its next-generation site operation solutions creating a superior customer experience."

Insite360 is offering this connectivity option as of publication.

About Insite360

Insite360 leads the fueling market as the industry's first and most comprehensive cloud platform for on-demand fueling and site management. The Insite360 platform increases sales, reduces operational costs, optimizes equipment performance, enhances customer experience, and delivers sophisticated analytics to drive businesses forward with our specialized solutions.

At the forefront of the industry for over 30 years, Insite360 has automated all aspects of the fuel and site management process from rack to nozzle, improving the customer experience. Insite360 is leading the revolution of retail site operational management.

About Eseye

Eseye empowers businesses to embrace IoT without limits. We help them to visualize the impossible and bring those solutions to life through innovative IoT cellular connectivity solutions that enable our customers to drive up business value, deploy differentiated experiences, and disrupt their markets.

Our pioneering technology allows businesses to overcome the complexity of IoT deployment and develop, deploy, and manage IoT projects without the fear of getting it wrong. We guide them every step of the way. Supported by a powerful partner ecosystem, we seamlessly connect devices across 190 countries, agnostic to over 700 available global networks.

