INTERCAM BANCO INTERNACIONAL INC. Completes Process for Establishing a Master Account with the NYFED

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that on July 13th, 2021 the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (NYFED) acknowledged that INTERCAM BANCO INTERNACIONAL INC; (INTERCAM PR) completed the process for establishing a master account with the NYFED which allows INTERCAM PR to have access to different financial services offered by the NYFED. On August 26th, INTERCAM PR opened its master account.

As part of the services offered by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, INTERCAM PR will process electronic financial transactions directly in the United States of America.

INTERCAM PR will process its customers' transactions within the highest levels of compliance in accordance with applicable federal laws and regulations for the prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing.

INTERCAM PR was established in 2016 as a fully owned subsidiary of INTERCAM BANCO S.A. (INTERCAM BANCO Mexico). Back in 2018 INTERCAM BANCO Mexico received the approval from the Mexican authorities to invest 100% in the capital of INTERCAM PR. INTERCAM BANCO Mexico is a subsidiary of INTERCAM FINANCIAL GROUP.

INTERCAM FINANCIAL GROUP is a Mexican bank holding company which specializes in international banking for corporations and other business entities. INTERCAM BANCO Mexico also offers FX trading, trust services, digital banking, mutual funds, and securities to its customers in Mexico.

INTERCAM PR offers to non-Puerto Rico residents a complete range of personal banking products including deposits, loans, FX, payment of services and other payments as well as international transfers. Through INTERCAM PR electronic banking system, customers will be able to access their accounts 7 days a week 24 hours a day from the convenience of their home or office.

INTERCAM PR will be part of the prestigious international banks that offer correspondent banking services to INTERCAM BANCO Mexico customers.

INTERCAM PR is supervised by the Office of the Commissioner for Financial Institutions in Puerto Rico (OCIF).

