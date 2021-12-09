Interius BioTherapeutics Announces Granting of US Patent to Support in Vivo Cell-Specific Gene Delivery Platform Company also celebrates "Deal of the Year" awarded by The Penn Center for Innovation

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Interius BioTherapeutics , a preclinical stage gene therapy company developing novel methods for in vivo cell-specific gene delivery, today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. patent number US11191784, titled "The Methods and Composition for Gene Delivery Using an Engineered Viral Particle."

Interius is rethinking how genetic therapies can be used and is developing a novel platform to enable an efficacious, potentially safer, and more accessible set of therapies to address diseases driven by single gene mutations as well as complex diseases, such as cancers. "Our task is very ambitious, but our team is committed to the deep understanding of every component of the modular gene therapy platform we are building," said Phil Johnson, MD, CEO of Interius. "The allowance of this patent is consistent with our commitment to capturing and expanding the value of the technology through an aggressive patent filing and prosecution strategy, and takes us one step closer to our ultimate goal of one day making novel transformational treatments available to patients."

Co-founded by Dr. Saar Gill, physician-scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, and Bruce Peacock, a renowned biotech veteran, Interius is initially focused on treating hematologic malignancies by leveraging its novel gene delivery platform to generate chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells directly in vivo. This unique therapeutic approach bypasses the need for ex vivo cell manipulations and the potentially toxic pre-conditioning chemotherapy required for standard CAR T-cell treatments. Exploiting its versatile platform, Interius is also developing applications beyond immuno-oncology that address diseases not amenable to current gene therapy modalities.

Interius Biotherapeutics was recently named "Deal of the Year" by The Penn Center for Innovation at its sixth annual Celebration of Innovation. The award validates the importance of the scientific mission of the company to develop transformational genetic medicines.

About Interius BioTherapeutics

Interius BioTherapeutics is a preclinical stage gene therapy company developing novel methods for in vivo cell-specific gene delivery, creating a breakthrough platform with multi-product potential. The company was founded based on inventions from the laboratory of Dr. Saar Gill, a leading physician-scientist in the fields of cell and gene therapy at the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies at the University of Pennsylvania. Interius BioTherapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.interiusbio.com

