InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Toilet Bases (SFO-828)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a custodian and I thought there could be a better way to eliminate the constant chore of cleaning around and behind the base of a toilet," said an inventor, from Pleasant Hill, Calif., "so I invented the TOILET SKIRT. My design ensures that the area is protected against bacteria and germ build up."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the floor and base surrounding a toilet bowl. In doing so, it prevents bacteria and stains associated with urine splashes and condensation. As a result, it increases sanitation and it saves time and effort when cleaning the bathroom. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-828, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

