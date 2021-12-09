Investor Advisory Service Named to Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll for 12th Consecutive Year

Newsletter Cited Once Again by HulbertRatings.com for Exceptional Long-Term Performance in Both Up and Down Markets

TROY, Mich., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the twelfth consecutive year, the award-winning Investor Advisory Service, a monthly investment newsletter published by ICLUBcentral Inc., has been named to the Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll for 2021-2022.

To be included on the Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll, newsletters must show above-average performance, on a risk-adjusted basis, in both up and down markets over the past two decades. This is a remarkable achievement for any stock newsletter, and just five publications were named to the 2021-2022 Honor Roll (up from three in 2020-2021). And of those five 2020-2021 winners, only one other newsletter has made the list as many times as the Investor Advisory Service, demonstrating just how unique this accomplishment is.

Even more impressively, of the fund and equity newsletters named to the Hulbert 2021-2022 Investment Newsletter Honor Roll, the IAS posted the best performance in "Annualized Gain of Domestic Equity Portfolios" since March 31, 2000, and also ranked first in the "Grade in Up Markets" for the period.

According to HulbertRatings.com, an investor following the Investor Advisory Service's buy picks each month could have earned an annual 13.1% total return during the 21-year period from March 31, 2000, through September 31, 2021. This considerably outperforms the Wilshire 5000 Total Stock Market Index return of 7.3% during the same timeframe.

"As our subscribers have come to realize, our newsletter's stock research and analysis has what it takes to beat the broader market year-in and year-out," said Editor-in-Chief Douglas Gerlach. "We are delighted to be named to the Hulbert 2021-22 Investment Newsletter Honor Roll."

Gerlach continued, "Our focus on longer-term holding periods gives us an edge in 'choppy' markets where traders looking for quick gains in meme stocks or who are chasing transient 'trends' often fall short. Our research is ideally suited for any investor building a buy-and-hold portfolio of high-quality stock selections."

Each issue of the award-winning Investor Advisory Service newsletter includes market commentary and three in-depth stock analyses, following an unbiased, long-term, growth stock investing approach. Each stock pick is accompanied by a thorough assessment of the company's fundamentals, an evaluation of the projected risk and return for the stock over the next five years, and suggested buy and sell prices.

As Gerlach explains, "Our buy-side analysis is free from the conflicts of interest embedded in many traditional Wall Street institutions, and our disciplined approach is proven to generate results that are superior to the gains earned by passive investment strategies. By focusing on the quality of growth and management, we have consistently uncovered companies that outperform their peers and the overall market — and our subscribers have profited."

Available in both print ($399/year) and online ($299/year) editions, the Investor Advisory Service is published monthly, with additional alerts and updates provided on a regular basis for subscribers. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.InvestorAdvisoryService.com.

About the Investor Advisory Service

Since its inception in 1973, the award-winning Investor Advisory Service has provided investors with highly-focused stock picks. Each issue of IAS highlights three recommended stocks and tracks a universe of approximately 80 prior recommendations. Since 2003, IAS has been published by ICLUBcentral and edited by financial author Douglas Gerlach (The Armchair Millionaire, Investment Clubs for Dummies), and continues to post record results on a consistent basis. Since December 31, 1995, IAS has provided investors with an annualized 14.12% annual return, better than the 5.49% benchmarked annual return of the Wilshire 5000 during the same period. For more information, visit www.InvestorAdvisoryService.com.

About ICLUBcentral, Inc.

ICLUBcentral, Inc. develops quality tools for investors and investment clubs, including the market-beating SmallCap Informer stock newsletter, the award-winning Investor Advisory Service stock newsletter, and web investing tools for stock analysis and screening. ICLUBcentral also develops and market software products for investment club accounting and partnership tax preparation. ICLUBcentral is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization. For more information, visit www.iclub.com.

CONTACT: 877-275-6242

