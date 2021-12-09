Khiron to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announced today its CEO, Alvaro Torres will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

The webcasted Fireside Chat will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 on the Company's website at https://investors.khiron.ca/investor-information or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham3/khrn/2039430. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2021invreg.

Recent Company Highlights:

Opened first clinic in Europe with Zerenia TM Clinics, London, UK

Continuing to develop real-world evidence from cannabinoid-based treatments to improve patient treatment and physician education, and conduct pharmacoeconomic studies, including the presentation of the Company's first medical cannabis study with more than 1,400 patients

Completing its first medical cannabis sale in Brazil and continuing establishing key components for Khiron first Zerenia TM clinic in the country, increasing patient access to affordable, high-quality medical cannabis products

Filled over 50,000 medical cannabis prescriptions in Latin America since beginning of operations

Q3 2021 revenue increased 83% YoY to $3.5 million compared to the previous year

Medical cannabis revenues increased 46% sequentially to $1.2 million

Continued strong gross margins for medical cannabis segment at 89%

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico . The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Linkedin at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/khiron-life-sciences-corp/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

