Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference: Company Executives Present Live December 16th

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for its quarterly event for public and private companies, investors, and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on Thursday, December 16th with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Go96iH

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

"We are delighted to highlight today's innovators from the life science sector," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide an efficient platform and unique opportunity for these companies to engage to a broader investor base and communicate their strategies."

Agenda and presenting companies:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com