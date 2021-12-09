Victoria Bills joins Allos Ventures

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allos is pleased to announce that Victoria Bills has joined the team as an Associate based in the firm's Chicago office.

Allos Ventures

Victoria will add experience and depth to our investment team as we continue to execute on our strategy of investing in seed and early-stage B2B software companies, including sourcing investment opportunities in Illinois, Wisconsin and the greater Midwest.

Prior to joining Allos, Victoria was an Investment Analyst for Illinois' Growth and Innovation Fund where she assisted in the due diligence and monitoring of investments in venture capital and private equity firms from the state's $1 billion evergreen fund. Previously she worked as a Client Service and Investor Relations Associate at Ariel Investments, a $17 billion global asset manager with a niche strategy for investing in small cap companies.

"We are thrilled that Victoria chose to join the Allos Ventures family as we prepare to start making investments from our new fund, Allos IV. The success of our firm, and our partner companies, is all about the people, and Victoria will bring a wealth of industry knowledge and connections in support of our investment activities," commented David Kerr, a managing director of Allos.

Before starting her career in finance, Victoria graduated from Babson College where she concentrated in global business management and economics. During her time at Babson, she studied the political and business environments of emerging markets such as China, Russia, India, Japan, and Argentina and worked on consulting projects for entrepreneurs within those countries.

