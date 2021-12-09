Wanderlust Announces Winterlust

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanderlust , the global leader in wellness festivals, has announced its first-ever boutique winter festival, Winterlust . Presented with support from Ricola , the event takes place January 6 - 9, 2022 at Taos Ski Valley . Winterlust will offer three days of skiing, daily yoga and meditation at a private, on-mountain luxury lodge, all-inclusive culinary experiences, live music and plenty of ways to après, your way. Winterlust is a high-altitude mix of holistic well-being, creativity, and celebration.

Limited to 120 guests, the exclusive event will offer personal access to our diverse experts. Pro skier Amie Engerbretson will join a faculty that includes yoga teachers Elena Brower , bestselling author of Art of Attention and Practice You, Donovan McGrath , and Gina Caputo , as well as meditation leader Nicole Meline . Evening highlights include Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation , instrumentalist Garth Stevenson , and deep house DJ Matthias Heilbronn . Cuisine will be curated by Executive Chef Matt Deliso.

Sean Hoess, Wanderlust's CEO, says, "For the first time, activities other than yoga—skiing, snowsports, and culinary experiences—lead at a Wanderlust event. Winterlust presents the opportunity to create an entirely new wellness adventure while staying true to our roots."

Highlights:

Winterlusters enjoy exclusive chairlift access from 8am-9am . Make first tracks on your private mountain.

Ski-on / ski-off yoga, meditation and daily lunch at the private, up-mountain Ricola Chalet.

The Blake , just steps from the lifts. Guests reside in the LEED-certified boutique hotel, just steps from the lifts.

Kendall-Jackson wines. All-inclusive culinary program includes daily on-mountain breakfast and lunches and evening fine-dining featuringwines.

Betty Ski Base Layer by Sweaty Betty , a Manduka travel yoga mat, and more. Gifting includes theby, atravel yoga mat, and more.

Tickets include access to event venues, 3 days of lift access, daily meals, early chairlift access, ski valet, and lodging at The Blake. Visit winterlust.wanderlust.events for tickets and information. Early-bird pricing ends on December 16, 2021.

The event is presented by Ricola . Since 1930, Ricola has been made from naturally good Swiss Alpine herbs, and it is loved throughout the world for its delicious taste and effective relief. We are also proud to partner with Kendall-Jackson , whose delicious wines will be paired with the event's many culinary experiences, and Sweaty Betty , whose premium ski apparel will keep our guests cozy on the mountain.

