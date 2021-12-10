Change in definition of adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB has changed its definition of adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1), with the purpose of bringing greater clarity to the operating result and to increase comparability with industry peers operating under different financial reporting practices. As of the fourth quarter 2021, adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) will exclude amortisation of surplus values in the purchase price allocation (PPA).

The previously announced financial target of reaching an adjusted operating margin (EBIT1) of over 30 per cent by 2026 will continue to include amortisation of surplus values (PPA), i.e., there has been no change in the target or Hexagon's confidence in reaching it.

Accounting impact of the acquisition of Infor's EAM business

In the fourth quarter of 2021, amortisation of surplus values (PPA) is estimated to amount to approximately 23 MEUR, whereof 9 MEUR relates to the acquisition of Infor's EAM business. In addition, the revenue recognition adjustment of deferred revenue related to the acquisition of Infor's EAM business is estimated to amount to 14 MEUR over the next twelve months, of which 5 MEUR will impact the fourth quarter of 2021. As previously announced, total non-recurring transaction and integration costs, including non-cash impairments related to overlapping technologies, are estimated to amount to around 161 MEUR in the fourth quarter 2021.

Restatement of financials



Restated As reported Restated As reported Restated As reported Restated As reported MEUR



Q3 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021 9M 2021 9M 2021





















Net sales



1,077.2 1,077.2 1,075.6 1,075.6 977.9 977.9 3,130.7 3,130.7 Adjusted gross earnings



692.9 692.9 692.8 692.8 629.6 629.6 2,015.3 2,015.3 Adjusted gross margin, %



64.3 64.3 64.4 64.4 64.4 64.4 64.4 64.4 Adjusted operating earnings (EBITDA)



413.4 413.4 402.8 402.8 366.7 366.7 1,182.9 1,182.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin, %



38.4 38.4 37.4 37.4 37.5 37.5 37.8 37.8 Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)



310.6 296.8 314.6 301.1 271.3 257.9 896.5 855.8 Adjusted operating margin, %



28.8 27.6 29.2 28.0 27.7 26.4 28.6 27.3 Earnings before taxes, excluding



















adjustments



304.3 290.5 307.8 294.3 263.7 250.3 875.8 835.1 -Amortisation surplus values (PPA)



-13.8 - -13.5 - -13.4 - -40.7 - -Share programme (LTIP)



-9.4 -9.4 -4.9 -4.9 -4.8 -4.8 -19.1 -19.1 -Other non-recurring items



- - - - - - - - Total adjustments (before taxes)



-23.2 -9.4 -18.4 -4.9 -18.2 -4.8 -59.8 -19.1 Earnings before taxes



281.1 281.1 289.4 289.4 245.5 245.5 816.0 816.0 Net earnings



230.6 230.6 237.3 237.3 201.3 201.3 669.2 669.2 Net earnings, excl. adjustments



249.6 238.3 252.5 241.4 216.2 205.2 718.3 684.9 Earnings per share, euro cent



8.9 8.9 9.2 9.2 7.8 7.8 25.9 25.9 Earnings per share, excl.



















adjustments, euro cent



9.6 9.2 9.8 9.3 8.4 7.9 27.8 26.4























Restated As reported Restated As reported Restated As reported Restated As reported Restated As reported MEUR Q4 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2020 2020 2020





















Operating net sales 1,044.1 1,044.1 939.9 939.9 896.6 896.6 889.9 889.9 3770.5 3,770.5 Revenue adjustment -6.1 -6.1 - - - - - - -6.1 -6.1 Net sales 1,038.0 1,038.0 939.9 939.9 896.6 896.6 889.9 889.9 3764.4 3,764.4 Adjusted gross earnings 652.3 652.3 599.7 599.7 550.7 550.7 571.6 571.6 2374.3 2,374.3 Adjusted gross margin, % 62.5 62.5 63.8 63.8 61.4 61.4 64.2 64.2 63.0 63.0 Adjusted operating earnings (EBITDA) 414.6 414.6 347.2 347.2 362.6 362.6 287.2 287.2 1411.6 1,411.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 39.7 39.7 36.9 36.9 40.4 40.4 32.3 32.3 37.4 37.4 Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) 299.7 287.2 263.2 250.1 240.0 226.5 206.6 192.4 1009.5 956.2 Adjusted operating margin, % 28.7 27.5 28.0 26.6 26.8 25.3 23.2 21.6 26.8 25.4 Earnings before taxes, excluding



















adjustments 292.4 279.9 255.3 242.2 233.6 220.1 200.8 186.6 982.1 928.8 -Amortisation surplus values (PPA) -12.5 - -13.1 - -13.5 - -14.2 - -53.3 - -Other non-recurring items -34.2 -34.2 - - -135.0 -135.0 - - -169.2 -169.2 Total adjustments (before taxes) -46.7 -34.2 -13.1 - -148.5 -135.0 -14.2 - -222.5 -169.2 Earnings before taxes 245.7 245.7 242.2 242.2 85.1 85.1 186.6 186.6 759.6 759.6 Net earnings 202.5 202.5 198.6 198.6 70.6 70.6 153.0 153.0 624.7 624.7 Net earnings, excl. adjustments 239.8 229.5 209.3 198.6 191.6 180.5 164.6 153.0 805.3 761.6 Earnings per share, euro cent 7.8 7.8 7.6 7.6 2.7 2.7 5.9 5.9 24.0 24.0 Earnings per share, excl.



















adjustments, euro cent 9.2 8.8 8.1 7.6 7.4 6.9 6.4 5.9 31.1 29.3

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3468912/1507922.pdf Change in definition of adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)

View original content:

SOURCE Hexagon