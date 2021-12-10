More Than 300 Claims Added to Chemical Exposure Litigation Against Six Flags Splashtown Guests continue to experience health effects from release of corrosive acids

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new lawsuit filed late yesterday in Harris County adds 309 plaintiffs to the ongoing multidistrict litigation alleging negligence by Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in allowing a chemical leak to occur at the company's Spring location in July.

The filing raises the number of plaintiffs in the case being represented by the Potts Law Firm to almost 400, and those claims will be added to the more than 250 plaintiffs with lawsuits already consolidated in state multidistrict litigation in the 295th District Court of Judge Donna Roth in Harris County.

According to attorney Derek Potts, many of the victims of the spill – including a number of children – continue to have respiratory issues and are receiving ongoing medical treatment. Since the spill included high concentrations of hypochlorite and sulfuric acid – at the toxicity level of battery acid – it's expected that continued medical monitoring will be required due to associated cancer risks.

"The long-term health and well-being of hundreds of people were compromised by a series of tragic and avoidable mistakes on the part of Splashtown, its contractors and employees," says Mr. Potts. "We now believe the evidence shows that the swimming pool's pumps were incorrectly installed, inspected, repaired, and maintained, and that these defects were known to those responsible. This is a blatant and unconscionable disregard for the safety of Splashtown's guests."

The lawsuit is Re: Six Flags Splashtown LLC, Docket No.21-0779 in the 295th District Court in Harris County.

The Potts Law Firm diligently pursues a variety of complex litigation and mass tort matters. The firm's team of highly competent attorneys has experience in many different practice areas. Believing that every detail of a case matters, the firm's attorneys work tirelessly to pursue just compensation, regardless of the obstacles faced. For more information, visit www.potts-law.com.

Media Contact

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

barry@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Potts Law Firm