Ramo Law PC promotes Michelle Chang to Managing Partner; Elevates Three to Senior Associate

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its ongoing bicoastal expansion, entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that it has elevated attorney Michelle Chang to Managing Partner among a round of new promotions.

Recently named among Variety's 2021 Dealmakers Impact Report, Chang focuses on financing, production and distribution legal and general counsel services. She has been instrumental in executing the firm's unscripted initiative since joining the firm in 2010, advising Emmy-winning clients such as Boardwalk Pictures ("Chefs Table" and "Cheer"), Scout Productions ("Queer Eye") and Campfire Studios ("The Way Down"). She also serves as outside counsel to production companies including The Solution Entertainment Group ("Blacklight") and Image Nation (2022 Sundance selection "Watcher"), and provides production, financing and distribution legal services to clients with projects for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros., among others.

Chang shares the reins as Managing Partner with the firm's Founder Elsa Ramo , who said the elevation would help meet the increasing production demands of clients in the feature and episodic space.

"It is a great privilege to promote Michelle, who has been with the firm since we were basically working out of one office," said Ramo. "Her influence and leadership has afforded us the ability to grow in a way that maintains our entrepreneurship values while scaling to service the pioneering change that is occurring in entertainment law."

Additionally, the firm has promoted Associates Alexa Whiteside, Geoff Lee, and Mary Trier to Senior Associate. With its growth to a New York office adding to a staff of now 18 attorneys, Ramo said the promotion of these key players reflects the lead roles they're taking in the firm's successful expansion.

"With promoted senior attorneys like Alexa, Mary and Geoff, we have young inspired voices who have a point of view of how and why content should be made that truly supports our clients for the legal issues and successes of tomorrow," Ramo said.

Additional details on the new senior associates, whose promotion is effective immediately:

Alexa Whiteside provides comprehensive production and distribution legal services to producers and filmmakers in the creation of their film, television, and digital content. Among the firm's foremost experts on issues of clearance, licensing, and fair use, she is also retained as general counsel by a number of production and distribution entities, including Kevin Hart ventures Laugh Out Loud! and Hartbeat Productions. Amongst her credits over the past year alone, she has served as counsel on such Hart properties as Peacock's "Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg," "Hart to Heart," and an upcoming criminal clip show with Snoop Dogg LOL's screenwriting fellowship program for upcoming Black female-identifying screenwriters "Women Write Now" (films premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival). As general counsel to the production company Hybrid LLC, Whiteside has provided legal oversight on Netflix films including "Fatal Affair" (2020) and "Secret Obsession" (2019). Additional credits for Whiteside include upcoming titles such as "Voir", Amazon Studio's "Something From Tiffany's", and a NASCAR docu-series focused on Bubba Wallace.

Geoff Lee represents established and award winning production companies including Boardwalk Pictures, Scout Productions, Campfire Studios and Vice Media in the development, financing, acquisition, production, and exploitation of their respective projects in film, TV/new media and digital mediums. With extensive experience as a lead production attorney for premium docu-series and narrative content for all budgets, he specializes in high level business affairs for his clients in addition to negotiating deals for a number of individual clients with executive-level positions at various entertainment and media-centered companies. Among his recent projects, he is the lead production counsel on a number of industry-defining series, including "Chef's Table," "Sex, Love and Goop," "Legendary" and the forthcoming "Welcome to Wrexham" following Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenny's acquisition of a Welsh football team, and 2022 Sundance premiere "We Need to Talk About Cosby," as well as critically acclaimed narrative features such as " "The Fallout," the 2021 SXSW Narrative Grand Jury winner and "Cryptozoo," winner of the 2021 Sundance Innovator Award.

Mary Trier works primarily on matters for Imagine Entertainment alongside Elsa Ramo, offering legal guidance on projects like Netflix's "tick tick, tick… BOOM!" (2021) and "Hillbilly Elegy" (2020). She also oversees legal affairs at Imagine Kids & Family, advises Funny or Die, and recently provided general counsel for the LOL/Sundance Women Write Now Fellowship. Initially having interned with the firm, Trier joined as associate after receiving her Juris Doctorate from the accelerated two-year program at Southwestern Law School, where she focused her legal studies on entertainment law.

"The elevation of Alexa, Geoff and Mary reflects their talent, persistence and dedication to our clients in equal parts," said Ramo. "As a firm, we're incredibly proud of the work they've done and eager to see what's on the horizon for them."

While the firm is located in both New York and Los Angeles, it has taken a flexible and evolved approach to how legal services are rendered. Employees can determine if they want to remain at home or in the office, either part- or full-time. Ramo was recently named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Most Admired Law Firms." It was founded and continues to grow in a multicultural and diverse way as led by its three minority female partners, Elsa Ramo, Michelle Chang and Erika Canchola.

About Ramo Law PC

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com .

