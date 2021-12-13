AAG Names Financial Services Executive Kristina Larese Chief Compliance Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Advisors Group (AAG), a national leader in home equity solutions, today announced Kristina Larese as their new Chief Compliance Officer. The move is the latest phase in a series of high-profile leadership acquisitions as part of AAG's 2022 growth and expansion plan.

"Kristina brings the executive experience that we need to elevate our compliance needs," said Rick Lieber, AAG Chief Risk Officer. "As we continue to thrive and expand, our corporate necessities also grow, and this move ensures that we keep our standards up to par. We're excited to bring Kristina on board and look forward to seeing her plans come to fruition."

Prior to joining AAG, Kristina served as Head of Real Estate Servicing Business Risk and Controls for USAA. As a financial services executive, she has over 20 years of experience serving as in-house legal counsel to consumer financial services companies and banks, with a concentration on residential mortgage lending and servicing operations, secondary market transactions, corporate governance and customer service.

Kristina Larese is a graduate of Michigan State University where she received both a Juris Doctor and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Economics.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612. AAG Residential Services, Inc., 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 950, Irvine, CA 92612. Real estate broker, California Department of Real Estate, License number 02039087. AAGRS is performing acts for which a real estate license is required.

Contact:

Cindy Hearn

Chearn@aag.com

(949) 466-6302

American Advisors Group (PRNewsfoto/American Advisors Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Advisors Group