AFR President Laura Brandao Named 2021 MPA Housing Industry Icon

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Brandao, president and partner of American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) , has been named a 2021 Housing Industry Icon by Mortgage Professional America. The Housing Industry Icons report recognizes the trailblazers who have moved the mortgage industry forward, improving home-buying and lending processes from start to finish.

As an innovative leader in the space, Laura has remained vigilant about keeping her focus on the "why," determined to continue to develop programming to encourage brokers to enter the niche space and become experts, while empowering them to expand their offerings and in turn, help a wider range of borrowers in their communities.

"Laura is a valued leader at AFR, making meaningful impacts for the families we serve and the industry we support, and we are so proud to celebrate her recognition as a Mortgage Professional America trailblazer," said Richard Dubnoff, CEO of American Financial Resources, Inc. "We have no doubt Laura will continue to bring in new, diverse leaders into the ever-changing mortgage landscape, and succeed in her goal to leave the industry better off than when she found it."

With females only making up 11% of housing industry icons, Laura has a responsibility to empower women and show that they too can shatter glass ceilings. In addition to her work at AFR, a national leader in specialty lending, Brandao actively serves on several boards including the Mortgage Bankers Association of New Jersey (MBANJ), chairing its women's committee, and Mortflix, a new streaming service dedicated to the housing industry for which she launched the Leading Ladies of Mortgage channel and hosts "What's Your Why" on Wednesdays. She also serves as the Chair of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America's (NAMMBA) Visionary program, recruiting more than 100 corporate partners for its Mission 2025 which was launched to introduce, develop, and connect college talent to the industry.

The 2021 Housing Industry Icons are featured in a special report of Mortgage Professional America Magazine, sharing the industry professionals that have thrived for decades through countless market shifts, fluctuating margins, and financial crises.

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending, as well as being ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org . For more information, visit www.afrwholesale.com .

About Mortgage Professional America

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com.

