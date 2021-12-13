Alaska Airlines expands oneworld partnership with new West Coast international flights

New service includes Portland-London on British Airways and Seattle-Helsinki on Finnair; oneworld airlines will fly 100 weekly nonstops this summer between West Coast and Europe

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to start planning that long-awaited, much-deserved vacation or trip to Europe and destinations beyond? Alaska Airlines and our fellow oneworld member airlines – including American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia – are ready to take you there this summer with new nonstop international flights from our West Coast hubs and airports.

Alaska Airlines is the 14th member of the oneworld alliance.

British Airways announced today it will begin nonstop service from Portland to London Heathrow five days a week starting on June 3, 2022. The flight becomes the sixth British Airways service to London from a key Alaska market on the West Coast joining Los Angeles; San Diego; San Francisco; San Jose, California; and Seattle.

Finnair announced last week its new nonstop flight between Seattle and Helsinki that's scheduled for service three days a week beginning June 1. Finnair's nonstop to Seattle joins its existing service to the Finnish capital from Los Angeles. Finnair will also increase its Los Angeles-Stockholm service to four nonstop flights a week beginning May 1.

By summer 2022, Alaska's oneworld partners will offer more than 100 nonstop flights every week from the West Coast to Europe including nonstop service to London, Madrid, Barcelona, Stockholm and Helsinki. Once in Europe, journeys can continue throughout the Continent and other parts of the world with convenient connections through our partners' hubs.

"By deepening our partnerships with oneworld alliance members, we're providing exciting travel opportunities to Europe and beyond," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Our guests will love the 100 weekly nonstop flights between our West Coast gateway airports and major European cities, enjoying oneworld benefits along the way."

"Since joining oneworld in March, Alaska Airlines has positioned oneworld as the leading alliance on the West Coast," said Rob Gurney, oneworld CEO. "With the new oneworld member airline flights to Europe and extensive connections at Alaska's hubs, the possibilities are endless for customers planning that long-awaited trip to Europe."

oneworld flights between the U.S. West Coast and Europe for summer 2022:

oneworld Partner City Pair Frequency American Airlines Los Angeles – London Heathrow 2x Daily Seattle – London Heathrow Daily British Airways Los Angeles – London Heathrow 2x Daily San Diego – London Heathrow Daily San Francisco – London Heathrow 2x Daily San Jose, CA – London Heathrow 5x Weekly Seattle – London Heathrow 2x Daily Portland – London Heathrow 5x Weekly Finnair Los Angeles – Helsinki 3x Weekly Los Angeles – Stockholm 4x Weekly Seattle – Helsinki 3x Weekly Iberia Los Angeles – Barcelona 4x Weekly Los Angeles – Madrid 5x Weekly San Francisco – Barcelona 4x Weekly

Many of the benefits MVP elite flyers on Alaska currently enjoy with their status seamlessly carry over to the oneworld tiers when they travel on any of the 13 member airlines. Those guests can take advantage of a variety of privileges, including priority check-in, access to international first and business class lounges, preferred boarding, fast track through security, baggage benefits and more.

With Alaska's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program, our flyers can earn and redeem miles with more than 20 oneworld member airlines and additional airline partners for travel to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.

Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for our guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

