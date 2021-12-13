BEDGEAR®'s Online PillowID® Finder and In-Store Pillow and Mattress Fitting Process Are Essential With Sustainability Efforts and Customer Satisfaction

FARMINGDALE N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, bolsters its sustainability and customer satisfaction efforts through its improved online PillowID® finder and in-store pillow and mattress fitting process. While the bedding industry is seeing up to 20 percent return rates for pillows and mattresses, BEDGEAR has a 1 percent return rate because of its digital self-service and sales-associated-assisted options to get the "consumer fit right the first time."

BEDGEAR's PillowID and in-store pillow and mattress fitting ties in sustainability

With BEDGEAR's core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, both the online PillowID finder and retail sales associates ask the consumer a few sleep preference questions to personally fit each individual based on body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR believes 30 percent of a sleeper's comfort comes from the pillow and 70 percent from the mattress. As such, pillow and mattress fittings are both offered in store. BEDGEAR Performance® pillows come in different sizes, or heights, for proper neck and spinal alignment. Both the PillowID and in-store fitting options take less than a minute to complete.

"Sustainability has always been a key consideration for BEDGEAR," said Eugene Alletto, BEDGEAR's CEO and founder. "As a result, BEDGEAR's breathable pillows and mattresses are engineered to be modular, meaning different components can be replaced, such the Independent Suspension Units of the M3 Mattresses or even their removable, washable covers, instead of tossing the entire mattress into a landfill. Besides creating engaging in-store experiences with retails sales associates, our retail partners also deeply care about reducing the carbon footprint. They are discovering their RSAs are also an extension of their sustainability efforts. The extra few seconds RSAs spend with a shopper to conduct pillow and mattress fittings not only stops feeding the landfill but also increases customers' long-term happiness and decreases returns. This is what BEDGEAR means when we say, 'we get the consumer fit right the first time'."

BEDGEAR's Performance mattresses, pillows, sheets and mattress protectors are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the country.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Leary

cleary@bedgear.com

BEDGEAR (PRNewsfoto/BEDGEAR)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BEDGEAR