IAR Systems appoints Richard Lind as CEO Richard Lind has been a board member of I.A.R. Systems Group AB since 2019 and is a former CTO of the Internet of Things (IoT) at Microsoft

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, presented its new CEO. The board of directors of I.A.R. Systems Group AB has appointed Richard Lind as new CEO of IAR Systems. Richard has been interim CEO since the company changed CEO on October 18, 2021.

Richard Lind has over 30 years of experience in the technology sector, serving in various senior-level positions internationally and in Sweden. Richard spent 17+ years with Microsoft, most recently in the role of CTO, Internet of Things. His education includes IHM and numerous Microsoft training programs, and the Microsoft/Wharton internal MBA program.

"The board was aware we were able to appoint an extraordinary good acting CEO. The speed of which Richard has gained insights into the entire company and already implemented improvements has exceeded our expectations. After a thorough evaluation, we are confident that Richard is the right person to lead IAR Systems back to growth, and materialize the potential of Secure Thingz," said Nicolas Hassbjer, Chairman of I.A.R. Systems Group, in the I.A.R. Systems Group AB announcement.

"I am happy and grateful to lead IAR Systems in a forward-looking way into its next phase. I am convinced that IAR Systems' best times are ahead of us. I have identified several areas of improvement which I will pursue together with the organization. I look forward to do so," said Richard Lind, CEO, IAR Systems.

