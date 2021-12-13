InventHelp Inventor Presents An Improved Holiday Décor Concept (OTW-682)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When hanging Christmas décor, I've always had trouble placing it properly due to the separate battery pack that needs to be placed somewhere also," said an inventor from Tuscola, Texas. "With my CHRISTMAS DECOR PICKS RESDESIGN, you would be able to place this decoration much easier, in any place of your choosing."

The invention fulfills the need for an improved illuminated, holiday decoration that could be more easily and attractively displayed throughout a home. It features a practical and convenient design that is easier to position. This also eliminates the eyesore of connecting wires for illuminated décor. Additionally, it offers a fun and festive decoration, and it could enliven any location.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OTW-682, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

