Iris On Watch Named Top Cyber Security Software Company of the Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Powered by Generali ("Iris") today announced the 2021 Cyber Security Awards selected Iris On Watch as their Cyber Security Software Company of the Year. The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014, to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Iris powered by Generali)

Paige Schaffer, Iris CEO, commented, "This award really rounds out 2021 for us. While our origins are as an assistance company, we have evolved into a software company – now the top cyber security software company in the judge's eyes. We do not view ourselves as the typical SaaS company, as we believe that every advancement and enhancement to our software is done solely to increase our product's usability for customers, and to be recognized for this is truly gratifying."

This award caps a successful year for Iris which saw the company snag their first gold Globee® for the continued global expansion of their cybersecurity division, which is now able to offer services in 99 additional countries. Also in 2021, Iris was one of only six cybersecurity firms listed in the Top 100 Software firms – ranking #76. Iris cracked the Top 100 firms this year while being the identity theft protection engine behind many Fortune 500 companies.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® is your partner in people-first identity protection powered by Generali. With 24/7 support and monitoring services, suspicious activity alerts, and a personalized online dashboard, Iris puts consumers in control of their own identity. Backed by award-winning support and globally trusted Generali service, Iris swiftly and expertly assists consumers in their time of need.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/.

Iris Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for Iris Powered by Generali)

+1 646.859.5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iris powered by Generali