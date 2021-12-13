MAA Announces Leadership Promotions

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today several promotions among its leadership team. Commenting on the promotions, Eric Bolton, Chairman and CEO, said, "We have an active program focused on leadership development at MAA. It is an exciting time for our company as performance trends are strong, external growth is accelerating and new technologies offer expanding opportunities to drive even higher value for those we serve. The promotions announced today support our ongoing commitment to strengthen and grow our executive leadership team and capitalize on the opportunities in front of us."

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

Brad Hill has been promoted to Executive Vice-President, Chief Investment Officer. Hill will oversee all property investment activities of the company including property acquisitions and dispositions, management of lease-up properties, the company's joint-venture pre-purchase program with third-party developers as well as the company's in-house development operations that will continue to be directed by David Ward, EVP and Director of Development. Hill holds a BS from Tulane University and an MBA from SMU's Cox School of Business. He is a CFA® charter holder, member of the National Multifamily Housing Council and a member of the Urban Land Institute – Multifamily Blue Council. Hill has been with MAA since 2010.

Rob DelPriore has been promoted to Executive Vice-President, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel. DelPriore will continue his oversight of legal, risk management and commercial property operations. He will also oversee policy oversight and compliance, supporting cross-functional coordination for the company. DelPriore holds a BA from Vanderbilt University and a law degree from the University of Tennessee. DelPriore has been with MAA since 2013 after previously supporting MAA as outside securities counsel for 18 years.

Joe Fracchia has been promoted to Executive Vice-President, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer. Fracchia will oversee new technology and innovation operations, information technology and enterprise change management processes. Fracchia holds a BS in Accounting from the University of Tennessee and a MS in Accounting Systems from the University of Memphis. He is both a Certified Public Accountant (inactive status) and Certified Information Systems Auditor. Fracchia has been with MAA since 2016.

Tim Argo has been promoted to Executive Vice-President, Chief Strategy & Analysis Officer. Argo will oversee corporate and portfolio strategy development and market research, as well as continue his leadership of the company's annual budgeting and planning processes. In addition, Argo will oversee the execution of the company's expanding ESG program and new initiatives. Argo holds a BBA and MBA from the University of Memphis with a concentration in accounting. He holds the Certified Public Accountant designation. Argo has been with MAA since 2002.

In connection with Argo's promotion, Andrew Schaeffer has been promoted to Senior Vice-President, Treasurer and Director of Capital Markets, reporting to Al Campbell, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Schaeffer will continue his oversight of all treasury, debt and banking operations and will also be assuming responsibility for capital markets and investor relations. Schaeffer holds a BS and MA in Accounting from the University of Tennessee. He also holds a Certified Public Accountant designation (inactive status). Schaeffer has been with MAA since 2009.

Bolton added "I believe these promotions, along with the continued leadership from our EVP and CFO, Al Campbell, our EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Tom Grimes, and our EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Melanie Carpenter, positions the MAA leadership team to effectively capture opportunities for higher performance and value creation."

About MAA

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAA