3GEN/DermLite® Announces Closing of Sale Transaction

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RW Pressprich & Co. announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to 3GEN/Dermlite on its acquisition by a USA and Canada based healthcare Private Equity firm. DermLite® is the leading manufacturer and marketer of dermatoscopes globally. The Company was co-founded in 1999 by three partners who possess expertise in medical device sales, engineering and product design. With its launch in 2001, 3Gen's breakthrough DermLite® polarized dermoscopy products are patent-protected and have been delivering unparalleled results for physicians during skin cancer screening in the $1,000 price point range. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Leading voice in dermoscopy.

The Company is recognized as the leading Company advocate for dermoscopy and sponsors workshops where physicians can receive training on how to use a dermatoscope for visual inspection of suspected melanoma lesions at the world's top dermatology conferences.

"Pressprich played a vital role in guiding me through the process and advising on key strategic decisions along the way," said John Bottjer, Co-Founder and CEO of 3GEN/Dermlite®. "Pressprich made it clear that 3GEN was their priority and they took the time to ensure that we found the right partner and achieved the best possible outcome."

"We couldn't be more impressed with the hyper-growth brand that DermLite® has become," said Dan DAgostino, senior banker at RW Pressprich. "The team's ability to disrupt the traditional dermatology care industry and build such a passionate customer following is truly impressive. The process outcome reflects the special business that the partners have built and now, in partnership with the PE Fund, the company is poised to scale to a whole new level."

"We truly enjoyed working with John, Thorsten and Nizar and helping them meet their transaction goals," said DAgostino "The passionate customer base the DermLite® team has built makes us confident in the company's ability to expand into additional markets and sustain its exceptional growth trajectory."

About Pressprich's Healthcare Practice

Pressprich's Healthcare practice combines decades of experience assisting businesses with passion-driven medical devices, therapeutics, diagnostics and consumer brands across categories with expert execution in various transaction types, including capital raises, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. We maintain deep relationships with strategic acquirers, private equity investors, and leading executives active in the industry.

