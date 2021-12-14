Amesite Announces Partnership with The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today it has partnered with The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) to deliver eLearning at Reagan Academy, powered by Reagan Connect, with an anticipated public launch on February 18th , Presidents Day, 2022.

The Reagan Academy, an online Learning Community EnvironmentTM will offer Certificates programs for learners, all delivered in a digital, easy-to-use, and collaborative format.

"President Reagan's vision was about an America where each and every individual has the freedom to use their God-given talents, work hard and succeed," said John Heubusch, Executive Director for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "Through the partnership with Amesite, we are honoring and advancing that legacy, by building capability to deliver learning to all ages, globally. Utilizing Amesite's world-leading technology enables us to offer learning in a way that engages and empowers, driving personal growth, responsible citizenship, and greater economic opportunity for our stakeholders. Amesite's platform met all of the Reagan Foundation and Institute's complex needs, including scalability and superior security and privacy measures, which are essential to the millions of people we interact with each year as we preserve and promote the legacy of Ronald Reagan. The decision to work with Amesite to execute our digital learning presence was an easy one, and we look forward to the years ahead in partnership with them, as we execute on our digital strategy."

"We are deeply honored to have been chosen by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute to deliver all of their learning programs, and to work with them to build greater global impact. RRPFI is advancing timeless principles of individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride, and we are excited to help this prestigious organization positively impact many, many more lives. Our partnership with the RRPFI is another clear example of how our proprietary technology can make the decision of building versus buying simple. We know that leveraging commercial elearning systems has been challenging for many organizations, because legacy systems cannot adapt to customers' specific needs. Complex organizations like RRPFI need to be able deliver a wide range of experiences, and also need specialized integrations, and content. Amesite provides these, giving us unique advantages in all of our verticals, and most importantly, incredible opportunities to create impact for learners, with outstanding partners," added Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Amesite's Founder and CEO.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

About The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the legacy of Ronald Reagan and his timeless principles of individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride. It sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, the Ronald Reagan Institute, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Walter and Leonore Annenberg Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion and the award-winning Air Force One Discovery Center. Located in Simi Valley, California, the Reagan Library houses over 55 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers and over 60,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It now also serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and his first lady.

