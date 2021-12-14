Cochl joins ABB's innovation growth hub SynerLeap for audio-based anomaly detection and emergency monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cochl has become a member of Synerleap, ABB's innovation growth hub located in the heart of the ABB's Head Office in Västerås Sweden. Synerleap aims to create an ecosystem where ABB can utilize and enable technology companies to grow and expand on a global market in its business areas including industrial automation, robotics and energy.

As a Synereleap member, Cochl will collaborate with ABB for bringing its sound AI technology to R&D and joint business development across ABB's different business units.

Cochl will initially explore how to apply its machine listening technology to monitoring machine malfunctioning and emergency situations in the smart manufacturing.

Cochl is capable of identifying machine malfunction sounds from anomalous conditions with its expertise in audio and machine learning, such as leakage, clogging, rail damage of different machines. With Cochl's pretrained model, organizations can deploy an off-the-shelf monitoring system for detecting emergency situations in hazardous work environments prone to accidents and respond faster to accidents like explosions wor worker accidents.

"We are happy to have Cochl onboard at SynerLeap, as we strongly believe Cochl's sound AI technology is uniquely positioned to benefit ABB's and our partners' different industrial applications and challenges. ABB, partners and Cochl will work side by side in this journey with SynerLeap as a facilitator." says Peter Löfgren, CEO SynerLeap.

About SynerLeap:

SynerLeap is ABB's global innovation growth hub. Our goal is to help startups to accelerate and expand in a global market together with ABB. SynerLeap opens up for investments and offers to the members mentorship as well as a unique access to ABB's networks, customers and technology in automation, robotics and energy. Today, more than 115 companies have joined SynerLeap including Graphmatech, Einride and MTEK from Sweden, Everactive from USA and NumoCity from India. The growth hub started with a focus on Sweden, expanded to the Nordic countries and is now also open to companies from all over the world. www.synerleap.com

About ABB:

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

About Cochl:

Cochl is a leading provider of machine listening, a category of sound AI, that leverages signal processing and machine learning for understanding environmental sounds and music. Cochl provides an off-the-shelf solution for sound analysis that enables customers to easily add sound analytics to their devices and services through cloud API & edge SDK. Cochl serves businesses and developers from a wide range of industries globally, including smart city, automotive, entertainment, manufacturing and robotics. Cochl is based in Seoul and recently opened its US office in San Jose. https://www.cochl.ai .

