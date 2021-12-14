CoinDesk Indices Launches Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS)

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk Indices, a subsidiary of CoinDesk , the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in the transformation of the financial system and the emerging crypto economy, today announced the launch of CoinDesk Indices Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS ), which will provide the market with a transparent and standardized method to determine digital asset sector and industry exposure, facilitate portfolio attribution analysis, and help pinpoint investment opportunities in the space. CoinDesk Indices are the industry standard for institutional single- and multi-asset benchmarks for crypto assets and the products to benchmark billions of dollars in assets under management and price hundreds of millions in over-the-counter transactions daily.

CoinDesk Indices Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) provides investors with visibility into the 500 most significant digital assets' industries by market capitalization classified by a three-tiered hierarchy including 6 Sectors, 21 Industry Groups, and 36 Industries that are clearly defined. Additional information on the Index methodology can be found at https://coindesk.com/indices/dacs/ .

"CoinDesk Indices (DACS) can help investors identify investment opportunities by industry across digital assets. It can also be instrumental in evaluating the impact of sector trends on a portfolio, analyzing sector contributions to performance, and measuring sector exposures versus benchmarks and peers," said CoinDesk Indices Managing Director Jodie Gunzberg. "DACS was created in response to the significant growth in terms of the number and types of digital assets offered in the market and the realization that traditional classification standards used for equities and other asset classes could not be adapted accurately to classify digital assets."

As of Nov 30, 2021, DACS consisted of the following sectors and weightings:

Currency, 53.71%

Smart Contract Platform, 37.09%

DeFi, 3.85%

Entertainment, 2.79%

Computing, 2.46%

Digitization, 0.10%

