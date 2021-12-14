Custodia Financial and the Retirement Loan Eraser Program, Announce DE&I Certification Custodia emphasizes the importance of retirement security for all employees.

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custodia Financial, the creator of Retirement Loan Eraser, today announced that the company and its product have formally received Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) certification from Nelu Diversified Consulting Solutions ("Nelu"), a global DE&I consultancy that specializes in employee benefits. After a thorough product evaluation, a detailed communications review, and multi-module training, the DE&I designation was awarded. This evolutionary step further demonstrates Custodia's commitment to meaningful social impact delivered through its Retirement Loan Eraser solution that automatically protects employees from 401(k) loan defaults.

Nelu's DE&I Certification

Custodia Financial Awarded Diversity Equity & Inclusion Certification

"We take seriously our role in creating a more equitable and sustainable world. Officially launching in January 2022, Nelu's DE&I Certification Suite was developed specifically for plan sponsors, benefit service providers, and individual benefit practitioners. Custodia is the first benefits service provider and one of the first companies to complete our organizational certification. We commend Custodia for this significant step in its commitment to improving retirement outcomes for all participants through its processes, products, and services."

"We have always believed that retirement security should be protected for all of America's workers. This is consistent with Custodia's sole purpose to improve retirement outcomes by preventing loan defaults," said Tod A. Ruble, CEO of Custodia Financial. " Loan defaults upon job loss devastate retirement savings, especially for underrepresented groups borrowing at higher rates. By offering 401(k) loan insurance, vulnerable employees are protected when they need it most. We are committed to improving retirement outcomes, and we always welcome new opportunities to support this mission. With our dedicated team and more equitable DE&I initiatives in place, we are helping transform the 40l(k) industry."

About Custodia Financial

Founded in 2010, Custodia Financial and its Retirement Loan Eraser program measurably improve participants 401(k)plans retirement outcomes. Retirement Loan Eraser is the only available 401(k) loan protection program that automatically prevents loan defaults caused by involuntary unemployment. Retirement Loan Eraser repays 401(k) loans in the event of death, disability, or unemployment. To learn more, please visit www.loaneraser.com.

About Nelu

Nelu is a global diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) consultancy specializing in employee benefits. We are redefining how these programs are designed, delivered, and used.

To learn more, please visit www.nelusolutions.com.

