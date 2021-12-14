Dexter, a Subsidiary of DexKo Global Inc., Announces Distribution Brand Strategy

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc., the global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dexter Axle Company ("Dexter"), launched a long-term brand strategy offering trailer parts and accessories through distribution under the trusted brand, Dexter.

Dexter

During the past several years, Dexter's steady growth has added new teammates, new customers, and new product offerings. To reduce the complexity of Dexter's brand portfolio, we are rebranding our Rockwell American and Redneck Trailer Parts distribution branches to Dexter. Additionally, Rockwell American manufactured fender and spring products will be sold as Dexter products, a brand customers know and trust.

"Consolidating brands and product offering will make it easier for our customers and allow us to offer higher levels of quality and service," states Adam Dexter, President and CEO, Dexter. "We thank the loyal customers of Redneck, Rockwell, and Dexter and look forward to continuing our long-lasting relationship."

Watch for changes taking place over the course of the next several months. Building signs, truck graphics, business cards, websites, order documentation and many other items will transition to the Dexter logo and company name. This new brand structure will bring much needed clarity, making it easier to navigate our product offering and support our customer base.

Dexter is excited to continue expanding our product offering and services to the industries we serve. For over sixty years, Dexter has been recognized as a leader and a strong and dependable brand within our industry. Consolidating the brands of our more recently acquired business units will bring clarity and assured stability for the next 60 years of continued partnership with all the customers we serve. We have forged strong partnerships in numerous channels across our industry and we are committed to continuously supporting our valued partners in all aspects of our business.

Please send inquiries to: 2900 Industrial Parkway East Stacey K. Miller, Director of Marketing

Elkhart, Indiana 46515 smiller@dexteraxle.com

Phone: 574.295.7888 Phone: 574.296.7228

Fax: 574.296.7368

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 7,000 associates with 52 production facilities and 49 distribution centers. DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than US$ 2.2 billion. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

