DISQO Ranked Among Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer insights platform DISQO today announced it has been ranked No. 35 among the Los Angeles Business Journal's 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2021, a list honoring companies in the Los Angeles area with the highest revenue growth.

The Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles list identifies, recognizes and honors companies with the highest revenue growth who are at the forefront of LA's economy. To be considered, companies had to fulfill the following requirements:

Be a privately held business

Be headquartered in the Los Angeles area

Have a minimum of $5 million in revenue in 2020

Be in business a minimum of three years

"DISQO's people are at the heart of our success helping brands and agencies to understand every consumer across the entire consumer journey and we're delivering on our mission to build the most trusted platform that fuels brand growth," said Armen Adjemian, Co-Founder & CEO, DISQO. "We're proud that our accomplishments continue to be recognized and look forward to continuing our rapid growth in LA and beyond."

The rankings and event recap can be found in the December 13 edition of the Los Angeles Business Journal .

About DISQO

DISQO is a consumer insights platform that offers products that connect insights about what people think and do across brand experiences and consumer journeys. Connecting brand sentiment and outcomes from a single source, DISQO enables clients to more deeply understand their customers and create a competitive advantage. DISQO's platform is built on complete, permission-based consumer data. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with 300 team members. Learn more at www.DISQO.com .

