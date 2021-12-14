DMI Paving & Sealcoating is Now Woman and Minority-owned

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvia Castellon Brown, of Colombian descent, began working for the company formerly known as Driveway Maintenance, Inc. at age 19, moving up the ranks to serve as President for the past four years, and is now the owner of DMI Paving & Sealcoating. A true example of the American Dream.

This change in ownership comes on the heels of another big change. The company, which had been known as Driveway Maintenance, Inc. since 1956, began operating under the new name, DMI Paving & Sealcoating, last spring. The new name is intended to reflect their identity more closely as the top commercial paving and sealcoating company serving the state of Florida.

New branding aside, DMI Paving & Sealcoating continues to be an industry leader in parking lot maintenance and restoration. Commercial property owners and managers throughout Florida have looked to DMI for parking lot expertise and quality work for decades. The company provides services to a wide range of commercial properties, including apartment communities, schools, places of worship, stadiums, office buildings, malls, hospitals, and more.

New owner Silvia Castellon Brown wants clients to know that the name and logo may be different, but the superior product, skilled workers, and customer support they have come to rely on from DMI remain the same.

About DMI Paving & Sealcoating

Since 1956, DMI Paving & Sealcoating (formerly Driveway Maintenance, Inc.) has been providing parking lot maintenance, asphalt paving, sealcoating, and parking lot repairs throughout Florida. With over 65 years of experience, DMI Paving & Sealcoating is the largest sealcoating company in Florida. The team at DMI Paving & Sealcoating takes pride in their work and strives to exceed the expectations of their clients. For more information, visit dmipavingandsealcoating.com or call 1-800-432-1191.

