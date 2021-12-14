GRI appoints eTeam to Its Prestigious PRISMM Talent Partner Advisory Council for 2021

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTeam has been recognized by GRI in 2021 as a PRISMM Talent Partner Advisory member by the Workforce Solutions Provider. The award was given based upon eTeam's outstanding contributions to GRI's Workforce Solutions Programs and overall strategic importance to the GRI PRISMM program.

The GRI PRISMM Program is unique to the industry, as are the corporate partnerships that are created amongst its members. Collectively, PRISMM Talent Partner members work together to drive value for clients in the areas of contingent labor placement and strategic workforce planning.

"We have a simple yet engaging approach to talent partner management," said Jody Mohammed, Vice President, Partnerships and Solutions. "To that end, we established the PRISMM Talent Partner Program to recognize and engage our leading talent partners."

The GRI PRISMM Program certifies that Advisory Partners such as eTeam are delivering exceptional talent across the GRI client base and adhering to program discipline requirements.

"We are grateful to partner with eTeam as an Advisory Partner within our PRISMM program", said Mike Wachholz, GRI CEO-US. "We believe that eTeam's success is key to our success, and what ultimately delivers unparalleled talent quality, speed to hire and cost savings to our clients."





About eTeam

eTeam was formed in 1999 with the goal of becoming the company of choice for clients, talent and staffing professionals. Today, we're one of the fastest-growing global companies and ranked as one of the best companies to work for by Staffing Industry Analysts. We aspire everyday to do quality work for our clients and help our talent work at some of the most amazing companies.

About GRI

GRI, a Bain Capital portfolio company, manages billions of dollars of contingent workforce spend across the globe. They provide cost-effective, innovative MSP solutions to drive workforce visibility, deliver material cost savings and attract better talent. With solutions underpinned by market insights and business intelligence, GRI stands distinctly apart from the industry because they invest solely in MSP services.

GRI is the only independent MSP that is singularly focused as a Clients advisor and advocate. Vendor-neutral and free of all channel conflict, they are not owned by a staffing company or beholden to corporate-mandated business interests. GRI works only for their Clients and operates with one goal: to deliver the most effective, efficient, value-driven MSP platform. With over two decades of experience supporting some of the world's most recognized brands, GRI's model is unique, proven and forward thinking.

