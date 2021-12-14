HOLIDAYS, NEW YEAR ARE OPPORTUNITY TO ASSESS AGING PARENTS CARE NEEDS

Assisted Living Locators Offers Free Care Consultations, Network of Providers To Help Families Keep Seniors Safe in 2022

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holidays and New Year are a great opportunity for adult children to pause and look at the current lifestyle of their aging parents to see if they are able to continue living in their home. It's time to make a resolution to update your senior's 2022 care plan protecting them with personalized care and support.

Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators is offering to help with free home care consultations and senior referral/placement service. The company's 140 franchise offices across the U.S. will assess needs and utilize their nationwide network of in-home care providers and resources to address the health emergencies and new realities family caregivers face during the ongoing pandemic.

As part of the free home care consultation, Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors will meet with each family to learn about their loved one's needs, living conditions, and personal preferences in order to build a care plan.

According to Angela Olea RN, Assisted Living Locators CEO, caregivers should also set these goals in 2022:

1) Prepare and gather essential medical and financial documents for their aging loved one

2) Make a plan for paying for long term care

3) Connect with the right kind of support and resources.

"We offer a variety of care resources for family caregivers ranging from Alzheimer's and dementia care to short term care and much more," said Olea. "Our nationwide network of home care agencies and services provide a full range of home health care needs, including social interaction, transportation, senior nutrition, and home modifications. When home care is not adequate, we also help families find safe solutions, at no cost, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care."

"The challenge families with aging parents face today is finding one source for reliable assistance with this life decision, ranging from navigating care options to the logistical details of the loved one's move," she explained. "Assisted Living Locators has a full roster of services to seniors around there need for in-home care or senior living arrangements. From relocation to respite care to alternative solutions for paying for long term care, our comprehensive resources can help you with an easier and less stressful transition."

If you would like a free home care consultation, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

