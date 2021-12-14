Industry leader Leach International appoints new President

BUENA PARK, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leach International Corporation, a leader in aerospace power distribution, today announced the appointment of Carsten Muller as President.

Leach International Corp Logo

Carsten is a talented senior aerospace executive who has had a long career progression with increasing responsibilities. He most recently held positions at Kirkhill, a TransDigm company, and prior held leadership roles at Zodiac Aerospace and Meggitt and has worked both in Europe and North America where he led teams that brought operational expertise, technology, and communication to tackle industry challenges.

"I am honored to join Leach International at such an exciting time in their development," said Leach President Carsten Muller. "Throughout my career, I have focused on operational excellence and conscious growth that leads to positive organizational outcomes both externally and within the organization itself. I look forward to working closely with the people who have brought Leach successfully to its centennial milestone as we evolve together to meet the future of power distribution."

With over 100 years in business, Leach marks this appointment with the unveiling of their new modern branding. The combination of new leadership and a modern brand aesthetic shows a renewed commitment to their power distribution legacy and the future of aerospace innovation.

ABOUT LEACH

A leader in electrical power distribution since 1919, Leach International sets the standard for the design and manufacture of electrical relays, contactors, power distribution assemblies, electrical switches, relays, and control devices. With prominent customers in aviation, space, military, and railway systems, Leach has established a reputation as power distribution experts creating quality products built for longevity and mission-critical performance that meet customer schedule requirements.

