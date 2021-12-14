TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primepay, a leading digital payment platform provider, has launched Primo wallet in other to provide seamless digital financial services for easy payment for individuals and corporate clients.

PRIMEPAY ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW DIGITAL PAYMENT PLATFORM

Globally, there have been tremendous advances in the financial sector, with lots of payment services made through the internet to make payment easy for both individuals and businesses. One of such is the use of digital wallet services to make payment safe and easy for users. However, it is no news that some services have limited offers or have a complicated user interface.

Primo Wallet is Primepay's original a digital payment platform that supports virtual and electronic currencies. The wallet aims to solve different problems with digital payment services. The platform is suitable for individuals and corporate clients. With the Primo Wallet, users can seamlessly make digital financial transactions from anywhere in the world. Knowing that there will be beginners that will love to access this platform, you can use the wallet service by downloading a dedicated mobile app.

Speaking on the services to be provided by the primo wallet, the CEO Ivan Hijikata was happy to reiterate that "the new customer service will start offering Primo wallet from 14 Jan 2022. It will provide six key services that are close to the daily life of users." In the future, we will further upgrade the wallet service and provide the best service chosen by our customers." He added. The services are as follow;

Deposit and withdrawal services in local fiat currency

We provide deposit and withdrawal services in the local legal tender of each country we handle. We meet the needs of end-users by providing deposit and withdrawal services in the legal tender as well as deposits and withdrawals in virtual currency

Money transfer service between user wallets

With the primo wallet, users can transfer money from one user to another in legal tender and primo token.

Cryptocurrency purchase service

You can purchase major virtual currencies, including Primo tokens, with the virtual currency purchase function of Primo Wallet. At the time of sale, it can be sold on our virtual currency exchange.

Mining service

We provide mining services for popular virtual currencies such as FIL coins through wallets. You can easily start mining by simply sending money to your mining account using fiat currency or Primo Token.

OTC Service

This service enables users to post their quotes on buying and selling their cryptocurrency by using fiat currency.

Primo Point Payment Service

Primo points can be exchanged for products, including Amazon gift certificates at Primo point exchange malls and shopping malls of service providers.

The CEO further said," Our services are provided to individual and corporate clients as end-user services and corporate payment solution services. The corporate payment solution is used as a primo payment gateway solution for businesses that have difficulty introducing a payment solution due to the characteristics of the business, and the primo wallet service is provided to the end-users of the business."

Cashless payments and common points have begun to spread with the spread of the digital payment society using virtual currencies in recent years. However, cash payments still account for the majority in certain countries. Primo Wallet provides the merit that users in Asian countries can deposit and withdraw from the wallet in the local legal currency and get points returned every time they pay to the service provider through the wallet. Furthermore, by sending money using Primo Wallet's original Primo Token, we provide highly convenient services close to users' daily lives by making remittances between wallets and remittance fees to service providers free of charge.

ABOUT PRIMEPAY

Primepay is a financial service company that operates fiat exchanges and regulates Canadian foreign exchange, remittance, and fiat transactions as Money Service Business-Financial Services Business (Registration License Number: M21234921). And is licensed from FINTRAC, which supervises, and is licensed for fiat and virtual currency remittance operations.

