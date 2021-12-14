Segall Bryant & Hamill Named to Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) announced today that it has been named a 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments (P&I). In its first year participating in this annual survey, SBH is proud to be recognized among large companies with between 100 and 499 U.S. employees.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source for money management, the 10th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

When asked what made Segall Bryant & Hamill one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management, employees cited the firm's focus on diversity and inclusion including its outreach to students through its College Career days; its efforts to keep employees connected through emails, video "watercooler" calls, and events, such as its virtual holiday concert; and the way employees worked together remotely to make sure the needs of the firm's clients were being met. To read the full write-up, see the SBH profile here.

"Now in its 10th year, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,'' said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our Dec. 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.''

Philip Hildebrandt, Chief Executive Officer at Segall Bryant & Hamill, commented, "We are honored to receive this recognition, but more importantly, to know that our employees value our workplace culture. During the pandemic, our leadership worked diligently to put the safety of our employees and their families at the forefront. We quickly adapted and took full advantage of video technology to maintain close ties with our team throughout this uncertain period. It is a testament to the quality and dedication of our entire team that we excelled during the remote-work environment while maintaining the high level of investment management and service that our clients expect from us."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was weighted at approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

Segall Bryant & Hamill is an independent investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. For more than a quarter century, SBH has been helping investors realize their long-term investment goals through a time-tested, disciplined process. We offer a wide range of investment strategies and aim to build long-lasting relationships with our clients in the wealth management, intermediary, and institutional spaces. Our culture is defined by a commitment to putting our clients first and fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce where individuals from varied backgrounds can thrive, delivering top investment talent and service to our clients.

SBH is a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial, an independent Canadian investment firm.

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source for money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. To learn more, visit www.pionline.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Segall Bryant & Hamill. Segall Bryant & Hamill did not solicit or pay a fee to participate in P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management survey. The firm paid for the Best Places to Work logo and the rights to reprint copy.

